President Russell M. Nelson: ‘Go Forward in Faith’

Summary points:
- General conference highlighted by bicentennial commemoration of First Vision, unveiling of new symbol representing the centrality of Christ in the Church, a call for a global day of fasting and prayer amid pandemic, and the announcement of eight new temples.
- Latter-day Saint homes will continue to become sanctuaries of faith as members continue “Come, Follow Me” study and seek the Lord’s spirit in their lives.
- God will continue to reveal “many great and important things” pertaining to His kingdom on earth.
Talk summary:
The 190th Annual General Conference — falling on the bicentennial of the First Vision — has been rich with highlights:
— The Restoration was commemorated with the Hosanna Shout.
— A new symbol “signifying our faith in the Lord Jesus Christ” was unveiled.
— A call for a “global day of fasting and prayer” for divine assistance in response to the ongoing pandemic will be held on Good Friday, April 10. “And what a great Friday that will be.”
— Eight new temples announced in: Bahía Blanca, Argentina; Tallahassee, Florida; Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Benin City, Nigeria; Syracuse, Utah; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China.
Easter Sunday (April 12) once again celebrates the Atonement and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
“Because of His Atonement, His gift of resurrection will come to all who have ever lived. And His gift of eternal life will come to all who qualify by fidelity to ordinances and covenants made in His holy temples.”
Focus on Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ. Truly hear, hearken to and hear the words of the Savior. Continue to make the home “true sanctuaries of faith” and seek blessings through the Church’s study curriculum, “Come, Follow Me.”
“Your consistent efforts in this endeavor — even during those moments when you may feel that you are not being particularly successful — will change your life, that of your family, and the world.
“We will be strengthened as we become even more valiant disciples of the Lord, standing up and speaking up for Him, wherever we are.”
Even at a moment when temples are closed, draw upon the power of one’s temple covenants. Remain temple worthy.
As the Restoration continues, God will continue to reveal many great and important things pertaining to His kingdom on earth.
“Dear brothers and sisters, I express my love for you. During this time of tension and uncertainty, and invoking the authority vested in me, I would like to confer upon you an apostolic blessing.”
In the news:
- President Nelson invited Church members and others to participate in a worldwide fast on Sunday, March 29, for “physical and spiritual healing” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many Latter-day Saints found peace by doing so.
- In a message of hope during the coronavirus outbreak, President Nelson encouraged members to look to the Savior for peace and comfort.
- President Nelson kicked off 2020 with a message on social media on Jan. 1, asking members to act on invitations he extended in the October 2019 general conference to read the First Vision and ponder questions about the importance of the Restoration.
- He extended a second invitation in February to think about this key question: “How do you hear Him?” A video released by the Church on March 15 emphasized listening to the Savior’s voice.
- Due to travel restrictions and security concerns, President Nelson counseled and uplifted Saints in strife-torn Venezuela via pre-recorded broadcast in February. He and Elder D. Todd Christofferson delivered their remarks in Spanish. Here’s what Venezuelan Saints said about the devotional.
- As the coronavirus was beginning to affect China in January, President Nelson responded by sending a large shipment of protective equipment.
- President Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, traveled to Southeast Asia in November 2019 with Elder Christofferson and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson. They ministered to members in Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore and Indonesia.
- In December, President Nelson and 7-year-old Claire Crosby made a music video performing “Silent Night” as part of the Church’s “Light the World” campaign.
- His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League and president of the International Organization for Muslim Scholars, met with the First Presidency on Nov. 5, 2019.
- The First Presidency met with Cuba’s Ambassador to the U.S., José R. Cabañas, on Oct. 24, 2019. The ambassador reaffirmed the Church is welcome in his Caribbean country.
About the speaker:
- President Russell M. Nelson became the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2018.
- He was a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for 34 years.
- A renowned surgeon, President Nelson assisted on the first-ever human open-heart surgery. In June 2018, the University of Utah honored President Nelson with an endowed chair in surgery.
- He and his late wife, Sister Dantzel White Nelson, who died in 2005, have 10 children, 57 grandchildren, and 119 great-grandchildren.
- He married Sister Wendy Watson in 2006.
- President Nelson turned 95 years old on Sept. 9, 2019.
Recently on social:
- President Nelson extended a warm welcome to all — “regardless of your faith tradition” — to listen to general conference and “rejoice in the comforting power of revealed truth” amid coronavirus fears.
- President Nelson extended a special invitation to Latter-day Saints in February to “hear Him.”
- While in Southeast Asia, President Nelson shared a rendering of the temple that will be built in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. “I promise that as you are worthy to enter the temple, miracles will come into your life,” he wrote on Twitter.
- On Thanksgiving, President Nelson posted a picture of him and Sister Nelson walking through a grove of aspen trees. He encouraged Church members to be mindful of blessings from the Lord.