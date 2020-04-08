President Nelson reiterates call for worldwide fast on social media

In a social media post on Wednesday, April 8, President Russell M. Nelson reiterated his call for a second worldwide fast in response to COVID-19. He extended this invitation during the April 2020 general conference.

“God ‘has all power, all wisdom, and all understanding; he comprehendeth all things, and he is a merciful Being, even unto salvation, to those who will repent and believe on his name’ (Alma 26:35),” he wrote.

“So, during times of deep distress, as when illness reaches pandemic proportions, the most natural thing for us to do is to call upon our Heavenly Father and His Son — the Master Healer — to show forth Their marvelous power to bless the people of the earth.”

President Nelson continued, “For all whose health may permit, let us fast, pray, and unite our faith once again. Let us prayerfully plead for relief from this global pandemic. I invite all, including those not of our faith, to fast and pray in two days on Good Friday, April 10, that the present pandemic may be controlled, caregivers protected, the economy strengthened, and life normalized.”

He concluded his message with a brief explanation of how to fast. “Two meals, or a period of 24 hours, is customary,” he wrote. “But you decide what would constitute a sacrifice for you, as you remember the supreme sacrifice the Savior made for you.

“Let us unite in pleading for healing throughout the world.”