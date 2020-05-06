When will Latter-day Saints return to worship in meetinghouses and temples? President Nelson addresses topic in video

As local governments cautiously move forward to a more normal way of life, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will continue to monitor information and determine when Church members may again gather in meetinghouses and temples, said President Russell M. Nelson.

In a video posted on his social media channels on Wednesday, May 6, President Nelson addressed the reintegration of Church worship and activities. Instructions for when and where gatherings may resume will be communicated clearly, step-by-step, he said.

“My dear friends and associates, during these months of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the world has grappled with unprecedented challenges, I have marveled at the countless examples of faith, courage and Christlike love that I have seen,” he said. “Thank you for serving and loving one another as the Savior would have us do.”

He expressed gratitude for direction from government, health and civic leaders. “We will continue to be prayerful and proceed with an abundance of caution. Your safety and well-being will always be our utmost concern,” he told Church members.

As Latter-day Saints await further direction, “we rejoice in the peace that radiates from the Lord Jesus Christ. It will continue to fill us with hope and joy. Our Heavenly Father and His Beloved Son love us, are aware of us and will bless each of us,” President Nelson said.

“I love you, dear brothers and sisters, and assure you that wonderful days are ahead. Our commitment to follow the Lord is everlasting!”