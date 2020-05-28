President Nelson emphasizes importance of the sacrament in social media post

In a social media post on May 28, President Russell M. Nelson emphasized the importance of sacrament and giving opportunities for all to participate in this ordinance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Partaking of the sacrament is a sacred and sanctifying privilege,” he wrote. “Doing so makes it possible for us to draw more fully upon the Lord’s power. We wish for all who desire to partake of the sacrament to have that opportunity.”

He shared a quote from his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, on what it has been like to have the sacrament in their home.

“Knowing that our dining table will become the sacrament table on Sunday, both of us take special care on Saturday to make sure our home is clean and tidy. My husband finds such JOY as he folds the laundry and vacuums. And I am happy to find joy in his joy!

“The highlight for me,” Sister Nelson continued, “is hearing my husband bless the sacrament. I can feel how much he loves the Lord and how grateful he is for the Savior’s Atonement by how tenderly he pronounces each word. I can feel how sincere he is about the privilege he and I have —in that sacred moment right in our home — to renew our baptismal covenants and to make a new covenant with God about how we will live the next week. I am moved to tears every time.”

Though President and Sister Nelson have enjoyed these special times together, they have missed partaking of the sacrament with other Latter-day Saints.

The First Presidency recently announced plans to resume Sabbath meetings in a careful, phased manner. Though some nations have escaped the COVID-19 pandemic so far, others are experiencing a continuing increase. For them, a home-based Sabbath will be needed much longer, President Nelson acknowledged.

“I am especially concerned for those who desire to partake of the sacrament but do not have a worthy priesthood bearer in their home,” he wrote.

“They should let their bishop know that they would like to have his delegated representatives come to their home to administer the sacrament. If they wish to provide their own bread and water, based on their specific needs, they may do so.”

President Nelson concluded his post, “I love you, my dear brothers and sisters, and I assure you that the Lord is watching over each of you.”