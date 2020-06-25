Video: How the COVID-19 pandemic became the Church’s largest-ever humanitarian response

The COVID-19 pandemic has become the largest-ever humanitarian project of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Russell M. Nelson said.

In a new Church News video, President Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, highlight the generous contributions of members worldwide in recent months — increased fast offerings, voluntary donations and the more than 500 service projects in 160 countries.

“I’ve learned that these emotions of fear, isolation and danger are best handled by immersing oneself in the care of other people,” President Nelson said.

Sister Nelson said of the pandemic: “It seems like it’s unleashing this great, compassionate heart that people have.”

The road ahead will always be bumpy, President Nelson said, “but the destination will be serene and secure.

“So fasten your seatbelt, hang on through the bumps and do what’s right, and your rewards will be eternal.”

