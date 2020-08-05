President Nelson says ‘silver linings’ can be found amid COVID-19 struggles

Amid the clouds of sorrow and mourning President Russell M. Nelson has felt during the COVID-19 pandemic, he has seen “silver linings.”

In an Aug. 5 Facebook post, President Nelson wrote about what he and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, have learned during the pandemic. “Many families have re-enthroned their homes as sanctuaries of faith. Many better understand how important the family is and that it really is ordained of God, with an eternal destiny.

“We’ve also learned fear, isolation and loss can be mitigated by immersing oneself in caring for other people,” he continued, noting the contributions of healthcare professionals, farmers, pharmacists, truckers, grocers and others who have risked their own health to serve urgent needs.

“Dear friends, the road ahead may be bumpy, but our destination is serene and secure,” he wrote. “So, fasten your seatbelt, hang on through the bumps, and do what’s right. Your reward will be eternal.”

The Lord made a promise to the Saints in 1831 that still applies today, President Nelson wrote. “Wherefore, be of good cheer, and do not fear, for I the Lord am with you, and will stand by you; and ye shall bear record of me, even Jesus Christ, that I am the Son of the living God, that I was, that I am, and that I am to come’ (Doctrine and Covenants 68:6).”

In a Church News video released July 27, President Nelson spoke about the painful decision to close the temples in March and the “silver linings” in temporary closures.

“Temples will be opened again, cautiously and carefully, in stages. Even though temples have been closed, family history research and work has taken a huge leap forward; more names are being added. And remarkably, through all of this, the voluntary fast offerings of our members have increased,” he said.

“I’ve learned that even through clouds of sorrow, there can be silver linings found.”