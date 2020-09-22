18 powerful invitations from April 2020 general conference by the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve and other Church leaders

As October 2020 general conference approaches, here’s a look back at invitations and promised blessings extended six months ago during April 2020 general conference from members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as well as the Relief Society, Young Women and Primary general presidents:

‘Hear Him’

“What will happen as you more intentionally hear, hearken and heed what the Savior has said and what He is saying now through His prophets? I promise that you will be blessed with additional power to deal with temptation, struggles and weakness. I promise miracles in your marriage, family relationships and daily work. And I promise that your capacity to feel joy will increase even if turbulence increases in your life.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church, “Hear Him”

In a video shown during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference broadcast on April 5, 2020, President Russell M. Nelson reads a new proclamation in the Sacred Grove. The proclamation is titled, “The Restoration of the Fulness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ: A Bicentennial Proclamation to the World.” Credit: Screenshot, ChurchofJesusChrist.org

Teach truth

“Many of our members do not fully understand this plan of salvation, which answers most questions about the doctrine and inspired policies of the restored Church. We who know God’s plan and who have covenanted to participate have a clear responsibility to teach these truths and do all that we can to further them for others and in our own circumstances in mortality.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency, “The Great Plan”

Have faith the Lord is leading

“I invite all who hear this message or read these words to have faith that the Lord is leading the Restoration of His gospel and His Church. He goes before us. He knows the future perfectly. He invites you to the work. He joins you in it. He has in place a plan for your service. And even as you sacrifice, you will feel joy as you help others rise to be ready for His coming.”

— President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency, “He Goes Before Us”

“The First Vision” by Del Parson Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

What offering will you give the Lord?

“As we listen to the Spirit during this 200th anniversary celebration this weekend, consider what offering you will present to the Lord in righteousness in the coming days. Be courageous — share it with someone you trust, and most important, please take the time to do it!”

— President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Shall We Not Go on in So Great a Cause?”

Press forward with hope

“May we press forward with love in our hearts, walking in the ‘brightness of hope’ that lights the path of holy anticipation we have been on now for 200 years. I testify that the future is going to be as miracle-filled and bountifully blessed as the past has been.”

— Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “A Perfect Brightness of Hope”

Love and serve God and others

“Our part (in the continuing story of the Restoration) is to love and serve God and to love and serve God’s children. As you do so, God will encircle you with His love, joy, and certain guidance through this life, even under the most serious circumstances, and even beyond.”

— Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Come and Belong”

Invite into your life the ‘power of godliness’

“As we invite into our lives the ‘power of godliness’ by receiving priesthood ordinances and making and keeping sacred covenants, we are blessed with strength beyond our own to overcome the temptations and challenges of mortality and to do and become good.”

— Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Let This House Be Built Unto My Name”

Seek continuing revelation

“My humble plea today is that each of us will seek continuing revelation to guide our lives and follow the Spirit as we worship God the Father in the name of our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

— Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “The Blessing of Continuing Revelation to Prophets and Personal Revelation to Guide Our Lives”

A small gathering from Olmoe, Chile watch the Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference , April 4, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Study the message of the Restoration

“We testify that those who prayerfully study the message of the Restoration and act in faith will be blessed to gain their own witness of its divinity and of its purpose to prepare the world for the promised Second Coming of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

— Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Sharing the Message of the Restoration and the Resurrection” (quoting the bicentennial proclamation)

Record sacred memories

“Embrace your sacred memories. Believe them. Write them down. Share them with your family. Trust that they come to you from your Heavenly Father and His Beloved Son. Let them bring patience to your doubts and understanding to your difficulties. I promise you that as you willingly acknowledge and carefully treasure the spiritually defining events in your life, more and more will come to you.”

— Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Spiritually Defining Memories”

Follow the Prophet

“I promise as you follow the inspired counsel of our dear prophet, President Russell M. Nelson, his counselors, the Apostles, and other Church leaders, and as you pay heed to the ancient prophets who foretold of our day, you will be filled, deep in your heart and soul, with the spirit and the work of the Restoration.”

— Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Fulfillment of Prophecy”

Strengthen your foundation

“During the coming years, may we allow these improvements made to the Salt Lake Temple to move and inspire us, as individuals and families, so that we too — metaphorically — will ‘be built in a manner that will endure through the millennium.’”

— Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “A Good Foundation against the Time to Come”

A large crane was installed on the Salt Lake Temple site on April 2, 2020, to remove the upper tower finials. Renovations on the Salt Lake Temple began in December 2019. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Remember God’s goodness

“I invite you to remember each day the greatness of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ and what They have done for you. Let your consideration of Their goodness more firmly bind your wandering heart to Them. Ponder Their compassion, and you will be blessed with added spiritual sensitivity and become more Christlike.”

— Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Consider the Goodness and Greatness of God”

Seek the Lord and serve others

“In these times, we can learn much of God’s goodness and our divine potential for God’s love to grow in us as we seek Him and reach out to each other. In new ways and new places, we can do and become, line upon line, kindness upon kindness, individually and together.”

— Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Hosanna and Hallelujah—The Living Jesus Christ: The Heart of Restoration and Easter”

Study the Book of Mormon

“To all who hear my voice today, I invite you to be part of the marvelous coming forth of the Book of Mormon in your own life. I promise you that as you prayerfully and consistently study its words, you can partake of its promises and rich blessings in your life.”

— Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “The Coming Forth of The Book of Mormon”

Work together

“President Russell M. Nelson invites us to ‘walk arm in arm in this sacred work … [to] help prepare the world for the Second Coming of the Lord.’ As we do, we will learn to value each individual’s contributions and increase the effectiveness with which we fulfill our divine roles. We will feel greater joy than we have ever experienced.”

— President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president, “United in Accomplishing God’s Work”

Latter-day Saints in Accra, Ghana, sing “We Thank Thee, O God, For a Prophet” in a recording that was broadcast during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Screenshot, ChurchofJesusChrist.org

Let your light shine

“I invite all of us to follow the example of Jesus Christ and be compassionately aware of those around us. Look and pray for opportunities to let your light shine that others may see the way to Jesus Christ. His promise is great: ‘He that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.'”

— President Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, “That They May See”

Personal revelation leads to personal progression

“Our continuing role is to receive continuing revelation. As we attain a greater degree of proficiency at doing so, we can receive more power in our individual roles to minister and accomplish the work of salvation and exaltation — to truly ‘lay aside the things of this world, and seek for the things of a better.'”

— President Joy D. Jones, Primary general president, “An Especially Noble Calling”