First Presidency urges Latter-day Saints in the United States to vote

The First Presidency issued a letter on Oct. 6 encouraging members in the United States to participate in the political process and reaffirming its institutional neutrality.

The letter states:

“Citizens of the United States have the privilege and duty of electing office holders and influencing public policy. Participation in the political process affects their communities and nation today and in the future. We urge Latter-day Saints to be active citizens by registering, exercising their right to vote, and engaging in civic affairs.”

The letter also encourages members to become informed about issues and candidates and includes a reminder that “principles compatible with the gospel may be found in various political parties.”

While the Church is politically neutral, “individual members should participate in the political process. Please strive to live the gospel in your own life by demonstrating Christlike love and civility in the political discourse.”

The letter was sent to Church leaders in the United States to be read in sacrament meetings.