President Nelson is ‘humbled, grateful’ by response to #GiveThanks and invites all to #LightTheWorld

In messages posted on social media Sunday, Nov. 29, President Russell M. Nelson expressed gratitude to all who responded to his Nov. 20 invitation to #GiveThanks.

“I offered a message and prayer of gratitude for the world and everyone in it,” the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted in a message on Twitter. “I am grateful and humbled that you would join in thanking God for His countless blessings to each of us. Thank you for your faith. #GiveThanks”

On November 20, I offered a message and prayer of gratitude for the world and everyone in it. I am grateful and humbled that you would join in thanking God for His countless blessings to each of us. Thank you for your faith. #GiveThanks — Russell M. Nelson (@NelsonRussellM) November 29, 2020

On Facebook and Instagram, President Nelson urged those who had responded to his invitation “to make expressing gratitude to God a part of your daily life.”

He wrote that an attitude of gratitude “gives us better perspective and more peace of mind and heart. I hope you will also continue to pray daily to our Heavenly Father. We are His children, and He loves us with the care of a tender parent.”

President Nelson also asked, “as we enter the Christmas season and celebrate the living Christ,” that Latter-day Saints and others show gratitude by serving others. “Let us follow His example to ‘Light the World’ by loving and serving others, one by one. #GiveThanks #LightTheWorld”

A video message he shared called 2020 a year of “heartache, confusion and fear” and invites all to end the year by following the Savior’s example to “Light the World.”

“Thankfully 2020 is almost over. However, what if we didn’t just wait for it to be over. What if we ended 2020 on a positive note. … Let’s end 2020 by doing the things Jesus Himself did.”

President Nelson wrote in a blog post on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, published Friday, Nov. 20, that he woke up in the middle of the night with a thought that he should offer a prayer of gratitude to God for all of His children around the world.

“Thoughts flooded my mind of all of the things for which we should be grateful and how expressing that gratitude could become a healing spirit in our lives,” he wrote. “As the inspiration came, specific details, including when and how I should share this message, came to my mind and heart.”

President Nelson, members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders shared #GiveThanks posts on social media throughout the week.

For ideas to serve others during this Christmas season, visit LightTheWorld.org.