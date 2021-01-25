Elder Bednar, Elder Stevenson and Elder Renlund to host 2021 Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction

Elder David A. Bednar, Elder Gary E. Stevenson and Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will host upcoming instruction for Church members with missionary or temple and family history callings and responsibilities.

The 2021 Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction will be available for on-demand viewing beginning Thursday, Feb. 25.

The theme will be “Hear Him Through Temple and Family History Work,” with a focus on a promise given by President Russell M. Nelson during April 2020 general conference: “I promise that as you increase your time in temple and family history work, you will increase and improve your ability to hear Him.”

The following are invited to participate:

Stake and ward councils

Bishoprics and branch presidencies

Elders quorum and Relief Society presidencies

Young Women and Primary presidencies

Ward mission leaders and missionaries

Ward temple and family history leaders and consultants

Young Women class and Aaronic Priesthood presidencies

The instruction will be available on ChurchofJesusChrist.org/family-history, the Church broadcast page and in the Gospel Library app. Languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, German, Korean, Japanese, Chinese and Swedish.

Elder Bednar, Elder Stevenson, Elder Renlund and other General Authorities and general officers participated in last year’s Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction held Feb. 27, 2020, in the Conference Center Theatre in Salt Lake City. The instruction focused on using temple and family history work to minister to all, with an emphasis to “new and tender” members.

Elder Bednar concluded by asking the Aaronic Priesthood quorum and Young Women class presidency members to stand.

“On behalf of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve, we have confidence in you. You are the Lord’s battalion,” he said. “These adjustments that have been made now organize the work of salvation, so that it is focused and so simple. We know, we witness, we testify that you will contribute to helping great things happen in this work all over the earth. We expect you to surprise the adults. We expect you to seek inspiration and revelation in your youth.

“We promise as you are engaged in the work of salvation, you will be safeguarded, you will be guided, you will be protected. What you learn about receiving revelation to help in this work will bless you in magnificent ways.”