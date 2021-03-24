15+ invitations from October 2020 general conference by the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve

At the close of the October 2020 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson invited the global membership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to “embrace a new normal” by turning their heart, mind and soul increasingly to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.

“Embrace your new normal by repenting daily,” he said. “Seek to be increasingly pure in thought, word and deed. Minister to others. Keep an eternal perspective. Magnify your callings. And whatever your challenges, my dear brothers and sisters, live each day so that you are more prepared to meet your Maker.”

This invitation was one of many he issued during the conference. Other invitations included to abandon actions of prejudice, let God prevail, learn about the promises to covenant Israel and create a place of security in one’s home.

“Today I call upon our members everywhere to lead out in abandoning attitudes and actions of prejudice,” President Nelson declared during the Sunday morning session. “I plead with you to promote respect for all of God’s children.”

“The question for each of us, regardless of race, is the same,” he continued. “Are you willing to let God prevail in your life? Are you willing to let God be the most important influence in your life?”

President Nelson offered additional counsel at the conclusion of his message. “As you study your scriptures during the next six months, I encourage you to make a list of all that the Lord has promised He will do for covenant Israel. I think you will be astounded!”

Ponder these promises, he said. Talk about them with your family and friends. “Then live and watch for these promises to be fulfilled in your own life.”

During the general women’s session, President Nelson said, “I invite you, my dear sisters, to create a home that is a place of security. And I renew my invitation for you to increase your understanding of priesthood power and of temple covenants and blessings. Having places of security to which you can retreat will help you embrace the future with faith.”

The counselors in the First Presidency and members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also extended invitations and counsel to Latter-day Saints during the October 2020 general conference. The following are excerpts from their messages:

‘Love your enemies’

President Dallin H. Oaks

“Knowing that we are all children of God gives us a divine vision of the worth of all others and the will and ability to rise above prejudice and racism. … While not easy, it is possible with the help of our Lord, Jesus Christ. He gave this command to love, and He promises His help as we seek to obey it.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, “Love Your Enemies”

Remember Him

President Henry B. Eyring

“When you wonder how much pain you can endure well, remember Him. He suffered what you suffer so that He would know how to lift you up. He may not remove the burden, but He will give you strength, comfort, and hope. He knows the way. He drank the bitter cup. He endured the suffering of all.”

— President Henry B Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, “Tested, Proved, and Polished”

Pray always

President M. Russell Ballard

“I invite all Church members, as well as our neighbors and friends of other faith groups worldwide, to do as the Savior counseled His disciples: ‘Watch ye therefore, and pray always’ for peace, for comfort, for safety, and for opportunities to serve one another. How great is the power of prayer, and how needed are our prayers of faith in God and His Beloved Son in the world today!”

— President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Watch Ye Therefore, and Pray Always”

‘Wait upon the Lord’

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland

“May we remember, as Russell Nelson has demonstrated all of his life, that those who ‘wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength [and] shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; … they shall walk, and not faint.’ I pray that ‘by and by’ — soon or late — those blessings will come to every one of you who seeks relief from your sorrow and freedom from your grief.”

— Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Waiting on the Lord”

Cheerfully move forward

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf

“As an Apostle of the Lord, I invite and bless you to ‘cheerfully do all things that lie in [your] power; and then may [you] stand still, with the utmost assurance, to see the salvation of God, and for his arm to be revealed.’ And I promise that the Lord will cause unimaginable things to come from your righteous labors.”

— Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “God Will Do Something Unimaginable”

Prepare and prove

Elder David A. Bednar

“I invite each of us to ‘consider [our] ways’ and ‘examine [ourselves], whether [we] be in the faith; [and] prove [our] own selves.’ What have we learned during these recent months of lifestyle adjustments and restrictions? What do we need to improve in our lives spiritually, physically, socially, emotionally, and intellectually?”

— Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “We Will Prove Them Herewith”

Be united

Elder Quentin L. Cook

“The clarion call to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is to strive to be a Zion people who are of one heart and one mind and dwell in righteousness. It is my prayer that we will be righteous and united and completely focused on serving and worshipping our Savior, Jesus Christ, of whom I testify.”

— Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Hearts Knit in Righteousness and Unity”

Teach and live by God’s truth

Elder D. Todd Christofferson

“There is much we can do as neighbors and fellow citizens to contribute to the sustainability and success of the societies we live in … . If enough of us and enough of our neighbors strive to make our decisions and guide our lives by the truth of God, the moral virtues needed in every society will abound.”

— Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Sustainable Societies”

Speak more of Christ

Elder Neil L. Andersen

“As the world speaks less of Jesus Christ, let us speak more of Him. As our true colors as His disciples are revealed, many around us will be prepared to listen. As we share the light we have received from Him, His light and His transcendent saving power will shine on those willing to open their hearts.”

— Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “We Talk of Christ”

Increase in righteousness

Elder Ronald A. Rasband

“We must be diligent in living the commandments, persevere in our attention to our temple covenants, and be grateful for what the Lord continues to teach about them and be patient as we wait for temples to reopen in their fulness. When the Lord calls for us to ‘redouble’ our efforts, He is asking that we increase in righteousness.”

— Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Recommended to the Lord”

Recognize God’s hand

Elder Gary E. Stevenson

“I believe that in this life, and in the life to come, your afflictions, your Ammonihah, your Liberty Jail, will be consecrated for your gain. I pray that, along with Nephi, we can acknowledge the afflictions in the course of our days while at the same time recognizing that we are highly favored of the Lord.”

— Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Highly Favored of the Lord”

‘Take heed and pray always’

Elder Dale G. Renlund

“Am I doing enough? What else should I be doing? The action we take in response to these questions is central to our happiness in this life and in the eternities. The Savior does not want us to take salvation for granted. Even after we have made sacred covenants, there is a possibility that we may ‘fall from grace and depart from the living God.’ So we should ‘take heed and pray always’ to avoid falling ‘into temptation.’”

— Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Do Justly, Love Mercy, and Walk Humbly with God”

Change the world for the better

Elder Gerrit W. Gong

“In the household of faith there are to be no strangers, no foreigners, no rich and poor, no outside ‘others.’ As ‘fellowcitizens with the saints,’ we are invited to change the world for the better, from the inside out, one person, one family, one neighborhood at a time. This happens when we live and share the gospel.”

— Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “All Nations, Kindreds, and Tongues”

‘Hear Him’ in every thought

Elder Ulisses Soares

“I invite all of us to ‘hear Him’ in every thought and follow Him with all our heart in order to obtain the strength and courage to say, ‘No’ and ‘Get thee hence’ to all the things that might bring unhappiness into our life. If we do so, I promise that the Lord will send an added measure of His Holy Spirit to strengthen and comfort us and we may become individuals after the Lord’s own heart.”

— Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Seek Christ in Every Thought”