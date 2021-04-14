Europe Area Presidency sends letter of condolence after passing of Prince Philip

On behalf of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints across the United Kingdom and Europe, the Europe Area Presidency recently expressed condolences to Queen Elizabeth II following the passing of her husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The letter was sent via the queen’s private secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to an April 13 release on the Church’s United Kingdom Newsroom. It was signed by Elder Gary B. Sabin, a General Authority Seventy serving as president of the Europe Area, and his counselors, Elder Massimo De Feo and Elder Erich W. Kopischke.

“Our thoughts and sincerest prayers are with Your Majesty and The Royal Family at this time of loss and mourning,” the area presidency wrote. “May God bless you with His Divine comfort.”

Prince Philip died Friday, April 9, at the age of 99. During his almost century of life, he witnessed World War II, the dismantling of the British Empire and the fall of nations during and after the Cold War, according to the Associated Press. He helped anchor the monarchy with his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, during times of crisis. His funeral will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle.

The area presidency paid tribute to Prince Philip’s contribution to the life of the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world. “He leaves a significant legacy and his memory will inspire others to serve and to lead. Prince Philip’s sense of public duty ran deep, and he was innovative in so many areas including as a pioneer of conservation,” they wrote.

Of his founding of the Duke of Edinburgh’s award program over six decades ago, the presidency noted, “Millions of lives have been touched, supporting our youth as they make positive contributions as citizens. Prince Philip’s personal interaction with young people is noteworthy, helping them feel at ease and building their confidence.”

The area presidency concluded, “His influence will endure and we will always be enormously grateful for Prince Philip’s inspired vision and practical actions.”

Read the entire letter on the Church’s United Kingdom Newsroom.