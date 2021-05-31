Today is President Eyring’s 88th birthday. Here are 8 quotes from him this year

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, turns 88 years old on May 31. He has served as a General Authority since April 1985.

Sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on April 1, 1995, he served as first counselor in the First Presidency to President Thomas S. Monson and second counselor under President Gordon B. Hinckley. President Russell M. Nelson called President Eyring to serve as his second counselor in the First Presidency on Jan. 14, 2018.

President Eyring was born in Princeton, New Jersey, on May 31, 1933, and married Kathleen Johnson in July 1962. They are the parents of four sons and two daughters.

In honor of his 88th birthday, here are eight quotes from President Eyring this year.

‘He knows you personally’

“You may feel small compared to the great sweep of what the Lord will do. If you do, I invite you to ask prayerfully how the Lord sees you. He knows you personally, He conferred the priesthood upon you, and your rising up and magnifying the priesthood matter to Him because He loves you and He trusts you to bless people He loves in His name.”

— “Bless in His Name,” April 2021 general priesthood session

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, conducts the Sunday afternoon session of the 191st Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The importance of the temple

“It is in the temple that we can receive the assurance of loving family connections that will continue after death and last for eternity. … He wants to welcome you there. I pray that you will try to build desire in the hearts of Heavenly Father’s children to go there, where they can feel close to Him, and that you will also invite your ancestors to qualify to be with Him and with you forever.”

— “I Love to See the Temple,” April 2021 general conference

‘Walk confidently’

“Always remember that you have been protected and watched over by your Heavenly Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. They know you. They know what is ahead of you. By the Spirit of Christ and by the Holy Ghost, you may walk confidently in whatever difficulties will come. Because you are so valuable, some of your trials may be severe. You need never be discouraged or afraid. The way through difficulties has always been prepared for you, and you will find it if you exercise faith.”

— Facebook post, Feb. 28, 2021

Lessons from an onion patch

“Now, you’ll be in an onion patch much of your life. So will I. It will be hard to see the powers of heaven magnifying us or our efforts. It may even be hard to see our work being of any value at all. And sometimes our work won’t go well. But you didn’t come for the weeds. You came for the Savior. And if you pray, and if you choose to be clean, and if you choose to follow God’s servants, you will be able to work and wait long enough to bring down the powers of heaven.”

— “Inspiring Short: Lessons from the Onion Patch,” Oct. 29, 2020. Clip from BYU devotional given in September 1990.

‘The Lord will lead you’

“You are daughters of a loving Heavenly Father, who sent you into the world with unique gifts that you promised to use to bless others. I promise you that the Lord will lead you by the hand, through the Holy Ghost. He will go before your face as you help Him prepare His people to become His promised Zion.”

— “Sisters in Zion,” October 2020 general women’s session

Remember Him

“When you wonder how much pain you can endure well, remember Him. He suffered what you suffer so that He would know how to lift you up. He may not remove the burden, but He will give you strength, comfort, and hope. He knows the way. He drank the bitter cup. He endured the suffering of all.”

— “Tested, Proved, and Polished,” October 2020 general conference

Freedom of religion

“We encourage government leaders not to unnecessarily restrict the rights of believers to engage in public worship.”

— BYU 27th Annual International Law and Religion Symposium, Oct. 4-6, 2020

President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency greets new mission presidents and their wives during the Mission Leadership Seminar held in the Provo MTC June 24-26, 2018. Credit: Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘Never alone in the Lord’s work’

“You may have times when you wonder if the call you have is beyond you. I have had such moments, and I have learned how important it is to banish them quickly. If you let them linger, they grow and then your power to serve diminishes. That will be as much a danger for your missionaries as it is for you and for me. … You and your missionaries are never alone in the Lord’s work.”

— Mission Leadership Seminar, June 26, 2020