Video: Revelation is ‘scattered among us,’ President Bingham says

Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham has often heard the expression from senior Church leaders that “revelation is scattered among us.”

“It’s really true,” she said. “The Church is governed by councils, and that’s how we grow, that’s how we make progress.”

President Bingham — who was interviewed as part of the Church News Inside Church Headquarters series — is featured in a new Church News video titled “Scattered Among Us.”

She describes how the Lord prepared His children for the pandemic with ministering, “Come, Follow Me” and the Children and Youth program. She also highlights the importance of Relief Society and of men and women working together.

“When we work together, there is nothing we cannot accomplish,” she said.

From left, President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor, Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor, and President Jean B. Bingham, all of the Relief Society general presidency; and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles attend the Leadership and Planning Committee meeting at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Watch more Church News videos here.