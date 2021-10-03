President Nelson announces 13 new temples during October 2021 general conference

At the conclusion of Sunday afternoon’s session of October 2021 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build 13 more temples and one to undergo reconstruction.
The locations are:
- Kaohsiung, Taiwan
- Tacloban City, Philippines
- Monrovia, Liberia
- Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Antananarivo, Madagascar
- Culiacán, México
- Vitória, Brazil
- La Paz, Bolivia
- Santiago West, Chile
- Fort Worth, Texas
- Cody, Wyoming
- Rexburg North, Idaho
- Heber Valley, Utah
- Reconstruction of Provo Utah Temple after Orem Utah Temple is dedicated
“As I emphasized this morning, please make time for the Lord in His holy house,” President Nelson said prior to announcing the temples. “Nothing will strengthen your spiritual foundation like temple service and temple worship.”
He thanked all those who are working on the new temples being constructed around the world.