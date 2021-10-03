President Nelson announces 13 new temples during October 2021 general conference

At the conclusion of Sunday afternoon’s session of October 2021 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build 13 more temples and one to undergo reconstruction.

The locations are:

Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Tacloban City, Philippines

Monrovia, Liberia

Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Antananarivo, Madagascar

Culiacán, México

Vitória, Brazil

La Paz, Bolivia

Santiago West, Chile

Fort Worth, Texas

Cody, Wyoming

Rexburg North, Idaho

Heber Valley, Utah

Reconstruction of Provo Utah Temple after Orem Utah Temple is dedicated

“As I emphasized this morning, please make time for the Lord in His holy house,” President Nelson said prior to announcing the temples. “Nothing will strengthen your spiritual foundation like temple service and temple worship.”

He thanked all those who are working on the new temples being constructed around the world.