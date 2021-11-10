Video: Elder Uchtdorf describes how ‘information brings inspiration’ in a council setting

The gospel of Jesus Christ “is one work,” said Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The efforts of the Missionary Executive Council, Priesthood and Family Executive Council, and Temple and Family History Executive Council to bring the gospel to the world, he said, “are one.”

Elder Uchtdorf — who was interviewed as part of the Church News Inside Church Headquarters series — is featured in a new Church News video titled “Information Brings Inspiration.”

He explains that revelation in a council setting does not come “as a strike of lightning.” Rather, revelation comes by counseling together and by learning from one another and the Spirit.

“Information brings inspiration,” Elder Uchtdorf said. “You have to collect information and then you are in a position to receive revelation when you connect to the Spirit.”

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles attend the Leadership and Planning Committee meeting at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

