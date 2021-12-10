Six members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will lead devotionals for Latter-day Saint young adults in different areas across the globe on Jan. 9, 2022.

The devotionals will feature counsel geared toward members ages 18-30, both married and single.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Elder Quentin L. Cook, Elder D. Todd Christofferson, Elder Neil L. Andersen, Elder Ronald A. Rasband and Elder Dale G. Renlund will stream independent messages to different areas of the world representing all six major continents.

Close to a year ago, Church leaders presented a similar series of devotionals targeted to young adults worldwide; however, those were scheduled on various days through a two-month span. This year’s devotional blitz will be condensed into one day.

In some cases the Apostles will be accompanied by their wives, other general authorities or general Church leaders.

Messages will be available in 32 languages, from Tagalog to Finnish, on YouTube or the Church’s Live Broadcast web page, ChurchofJesusChrist.org/broadcasts.

Below is a list of the devotional’s broadcast times, YouTube links, featured speakers and other details.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Harriet R. Uchtdorf, address missionaries during a devotional broadcast on Feb. 23, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Uchtdorf, accompanied by his wife, Sister Harriet R. Uchtdorf, will speak to the Asia and Pacific areas with his message available in English, Tagalog, Samoan, Tongan, Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Japanese, Cambodian, Thai, Mongolian and Indonesian.

Elder Quentin L. Cook

Elder Quentin L. Cook and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, greet missionaries serving in the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission prior to a devotional on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Credit: Aubrey Eyre

Elder Cook will be speaking to the Europe, Africa and Middle East areas. His message will be available in English, German, Italian, Ukrainian, Swedish, Dutch, Hungarian, Norwegian, Finnish, Danish, Croatian, Russian, Romanian, Slovenian, Czech, Albanian and Polish.

His wife, Sister Mary G. Cook, and Elder Marcus B. Nash and Elder Gary B. Sabin, both General Authority Seventies, will join him.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, greet student Jhouleen Bravo prior to speaking at an Ensign College devotional held in the Church Office Building auditorium in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder Christofferson will speak to Portuguese-speaking members in the Brazil, Africa and Europe areas.

Elder Neil L. Andersen

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, participate in a devotional for French-speaking young adult Latter-day Saints around the world on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Andersen will offer counsel to Spanish-speaking young adults in Latin America areas and Spain.

He will be joined by Elder Valeri V. Cordón, General Authority Seventy, and Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles prepares for a missionary broadcast at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City. The devotional was released on June 4, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder Rasband will speak to the North America areas of the Church, with his remarks also available in ASL.

He will be joined by his wife, Sister Melanie T. Rasband, and Elder Clark G. Gilbert, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Christine C. Gilbert.

Elder Dale G. Renlund

Elder and Sister Renlund interact with members in the crowd following the worldwide devotional at BYU–Hawaii on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. Credit: Monique Saenz, BYU Hawaii, BYU Hawaii

Elder Renlund will address French-speaking Latter-day Saint young adults in Canada, France, Africa, Caribbean and Pacific areas.

He will be joined by his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, and Elder Alfred Kyungu, General Authority Seventy, and Sister Lucie Kyungu.

