Elder Uchtdorf answers 3 questions about seeking Heavenly Father’s help

Heavenly Father loves and cares about each of His children and is willing to help and bless them, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said in a devotional on Sunday, Jan. 9.

​​”God our Heavenly Father, knows each of us personally, is interested in each one of us, and cares about our well-being and progress,” he said. “And Heavenly Father is always there for us. Isn’t that amazing and wonderful?”

Elder Uchtdorf was one of six members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles who spoke to young adults around the world. Elder Uchtdorf and his wife, Sister Harriet R. Uchtdorf, spoke to young adults in the Asia, Asia North, Philippines and Pacific areas covering about half the world population. Their messages are available in English, Tagalog, Samoan, Tongan, Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Japanese, Cambodian, Thai, Mongolian, Indonesian and Fijian.

Elder Uchtdorf asked and shared answers to three questions: “Why do we need God’s help?” “Does God still help His children?” “How can we tap into the source of God’s divine power?”

Why do we need God’s help?

From feeling lost or helpless and experiencing loss or loneliness to seeking answers to life’s important questions, “we need God’s help,” Elder Uchtdorf said. God’s help is also needed when burdens and obstacles seem too heavy or too great.

“Do you seek truth and knowledge? Healing? Relief? Wisdom? Peace? Forgiveness? Do you feel that you need divine help?” he asked. “Today I offer you a message of assurance and hope. … [Heavenly Father] answers the prayers of His children. God answers yours and mine.”

Heavenly Father has sent His son, Jesus Christ, as a Savior and Redeemer who will help heal wounds and answer questions.

“In the dark times of your life Christ gives peace. He grants hope. He lightens your burdens and opens doors that lead to your glorious destiny and divine design,” Elder Uchtdorf said. “Christ refines, forgives and redeems.”

Does God still help His children?

“The short answer is a resounding ‘yes!’” Elder Uchtdorf said, adding that he’s seen it many times in his own life.

“My dear friends, God will help you,” he said. “The moment you allow yourself to believe that simple answer, you begin throwing open the windows of heaven and invite God’s blessings.”

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, with his wife, Sister Harriet R. Uchtdorf, smile during devotional for young adults in the Asia, Asia North, Pacific and Philippines areas that was broadcast Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Uchtdorf encouraged listeners to have hope in Heavenly Father and His love and to draw near to God by keeping the commandments and embracing His path. Then, they can learn and see how Heavenly Father will guide them along.

God’s “self-declared mission statement — His reason and purpose for being, His work and His glory — centers on making it possible for us to live with Him throughout the eternities and to become heirs of His grandeur and glory” Elder Uchtdorf said. “Just think of it, the most powerful and capable being in the universe has as His greatest purpose to mentor you, His children, and provide a way for them to one day live with Him in glory throughout eternity.”

That is available for everyone. Blessings are not dependent on physical appearance, where a person lives or social media following.

“How the world sees you means nothing to God. God looks on your heart, and He is aware of our heart’s desires,” he said. “It is His mission to mentor and encourage you in such a way that you can live with Him in celestial glory worlds without end.

“God is on your side. He wants you to succeed. … God loves you.”

How to receive God’s help

Heavenly Father wants His children to choose themselves their destination and their path for getting there. The principle to choose is foundational to the plan of salvation.

“Our Heavenly Father values our ability to make our own choices so highly that He will not force His will upon us,” Elder Uchtdorf said, even when those choices mean that people might reject God, or cause harm here on earth and in eternity.

Elder Uchtdorf shared three steps to receive God’s help. The first is to be anchored in the rock of Jesus Christ.

“​​Stand tall as His disciple of Christ, love God. Show your love by keeping His commandments. Love your neighbor,” he said. Also, help strengthen each other, which will need some creativity due to the pandemic, and embrace gospel teaching and gospel learning by making it a daily part of life.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional that was broadcast on Jan. 9, 2022, to young adults to the Asia and Pacific areas with Elder and Sister Uchtdorf’s message available in English, Tagalog, Samoan, Tongan, Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Japanese, Cambodian, Thai, Mongolian, Indonesian and Fijian. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The second is to “know that you are needed.” For those in areas where the number of Latter-day Saints may be small, Elder Uchtdorf reminded them that the restoration of the Church began with a small number.

Third is to “trust God that He will guide you.” God has sent the Holy Ghost as the Comforter to help teach and connect with heaven.

“Your courageous and intentional walk as a disciple of Jesus Christ will bring great things into your own personal life and bless your families, communities and people,” Elder Uchtdorf said.

Jesus Christ is at the center

Sister Uchtdorf encouraged the young adults to stand up for what they believe and to focus on holy things.

She joined the Church as a teenager in Germany and was attending an all-girls school where her friends were either Lutheran or Catholic. It was intimidating to share the gospel with others.

Sister Harriet R. Uchtdorf speaks during a devotional that was broadcast on Jan. 9, 2022, to young adults to the Asia and Pacific areas with Elder and Sister Uchtdorf’s message available in English, Tagalog, Samoan, Tongan, Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Japanese, Cambodian, Thai, Mongolian, Indonesian and Fijian. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

But once she did, and despite some testing experiences, she saw how it increased her self-worth and strengthened her friendships.

“Remember, Christ is at the center of His work, of His Church, and He is the center of the ordinances and covenants. He is in the center of it all,” Sister Uchtdorf said.

She pointed to using the “For the Strength of Youth” pamphlet to help guide them, along with prioritizing the sacrament in their lives, making the plan of happiness their plan, being kind and mentoring others, and preparing to go to the temple.

“Think, ponder and pray about the big picture of your life — don’t worry too much about all the little details, which can be so distracting. Embrace the practical and glorious vision of the plan of salvation,” Sister Uchtdorf said. “I promise you, embracing the plan of happiness will make your day-to-day decisions so much easier.”