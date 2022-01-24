Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles turns 77 years old today. He was called as a General Authority Seventy in 1993 and as an Apostle in 2008.

Elder Christofferson was born in American Fork, Utah, on Jan. 24, 1945. He graduated from high school in New Jersey, earned a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and a law degree from Duke University. He served as a law clerk to U.S. District Judge John J. Sirica during the trials and other proceedings known as Watergate (1972-74).

Prior to his call to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Christofferson served in the Presidency of the Seventy, as executive director of the Family and Church History Department and as president of the Mexico South Area. He has also been a bishop and stake president and served as a missionary in Argentina. He and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, have five children.

In honor of his 77th birthday today, here are nine quotes from Elder Christofferson during this past year.

1. ‘Fear not’

“We need not fear because we have a Redeemer. If we build upon His rock, nothing can permanently harm us or take away our ultimate happiness. …

“Let’s not focus on our troubles and become discouraged, anxious or fearful. Let’s focus on Jesus Christ and His grace to find comfort and courage.”

— Devotional for Portuguese-speaking young adults, Jan. 6, 2022

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, stands at the podium as he and Elder Carlos A. Godoy of the Presidency of the Seventy, prepare to record a devotional in a studio at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

2. Societies should protect religious freedom

“Religious liberty protects not just believers but everyone. It is the taproot that sustains and nourishes many other fundamental freedoms, values and social goods.”

— Address to the first Forum on Religious Freedom in the Southern Cone, Oct. 29, 2021

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks from the Church Office Building on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Credit: Jon Ryan Jensen

3. “Redemption through Jesus Christ’

“We don’t have to attempt the impossible in trying to rationalize our sins away. And on the other hand, we don’t have to attempt the impossible in erasing the effects of sin by our own merit alone. Ours is not a religion of rationalization nor a religion of perfectionism but a religion of redemption — redemption through Jesus Christ. If we are among the penitent, with His Atonement our sins are nailed to His cross, and ‘with his stripes we are healed.’”

— ”The Love of God,” October 2021 general conference

Elders D. Todd Christofferson and Dieter F. Uchtdorf, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, talk prior to the afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

4. ‘Hear Him’

“I learned from that experience that you can’t tell God how and when He responds to our prayers. You can’t dictate to Him. You have to say, ‘I’m always open. I am always ready. I am always willing to hear.’ …

“He does answer and we do hear Him, but it’s as He determines best, in His wisdom and His love.”

— Hear Him video, Sept. 9, 2021

In a #HearHim video released Sept. 9, 2021, Elder D. Todd Christofferson testifies that the Lord answers prayers in His time and in His way. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

5. Avoid Gen Z traps

“I am persuaded that you represent the best of Gen Z. Your life holds great promise. I know that if you stay close to the Savior, that promise will be realized, despite pandemics, despite the turmoil in the world, despite the divisiveness in our society, despite personal hardships or even tragedies. You are precious in the Lord’s eyes.”



— Logan Utah Institute devotional at Utah State University, Aug. 29, 2021

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles clasps his hands in an embrace in a gesture to listeners following the Aug. 29, 2021, Logan Utah Institute devotional at The Spectrum in Logan, Utah. Credit: Troy DeSpain

6. ‘Principle-centered leadership’

“A mission should be an extended exercise in setting goals, developing a reasonable plan to meet those goals, and accepting responsibility for outcomes, including adjusting plans as needed. It is easy to see that developing these skills and abilities can contribute to a missionary’s future Church service and his or her success in life. More immediately, it will contribute significantly to a rewarding mission.”

— Seminar for New Mission Leaders, June 25, 2021

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the second day of the 2021 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on June 25, 2021, in the Conference Center Theater. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

7. The ‘key ingredient’ to happiness

“I pray that you will be blessed with work — meaningful work — physical, mental, and spiritual, throughout your life and on into eternity. … I pray for your happiness, now and forever.”



— Ensign College devotional, June 15, 2021

Elder D. Todd Christofferson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, greet student Jhouleen Bravo prior to speaking Ensign College devotional held in the Church Office Building auditorium in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. It was the first in-person devotional for the school since the pandemic began. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

8. ‘We are focused on Christ’

“With covenants, we are intent on more than just avoiding mistakes or being prudent in our decisions. We feel accountable to God for our choices and our lives. We take upon us the name of Christ. We are focused on Christ — on being valiant in the testimony of Jesus and on developing the character of Christ.”



— ”Why the Covenant Path,” April 2021 general conference

Elder D. Todd Christofferson, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 191st Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

9. Hope in Christ

“I give you my sure witness that the Resurrection of Jesus Christ is a fact. You can live with a perfect hope in Christ for the help you need now and for eternal life to come.”

— Spanish-language young adult devotional, March 14, 2021