April 2022 general conference to include a women’s session; limited tickets will be distributed for all sessions

The 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will include a Saturday night women’s session, the First Presidency announced in a letter sent to local leaders Friday, Feb. 11.

A limited numbers of tickets will also be distributed for the conference, which will include talks from the First Presidency, members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and general authorities and general officers of the Church, wrote President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring.

The conference sessions, originating from the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday and Sunday, April 2 and 3, will include four general sessions, in addition to the Saturday evening women’s session. All women and young women, including those who turn 12 in 2022, are invited.

“General conference provides an opportunity to receive personal revelation as living prophets and other general Church leaders give counsel and direction,” wrote the First Presidency. “We encourage members to listen to, study and apply the counsel given.”

The conference will be translated into more than 93 languages and broadcast to more than 170 countries and territories on the Church satellite system, ChurchofJesusChrist.org and other media.

“In-person attendance at the general conference sessions will be limited due to the extensive construction taking place on and around Temple Square; however, a limited number of tickets will be distributed to stakes and districts in the United States and Canada,” according to the letter. “Decisions about gathering to watch general conference in meetinghouses will be left to the discretion of local leaders.”

General conference messages will be published on the Gospel Library app, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, and in Church magazines for further viewing and study. The Church News will publish talk summaries, photo galleries and other articles about the conference on TheChurchNews.com.

In a First Presidency letter, dated July 27, 2021, the First Presidency wrote about the Saturday evening session of general conference, noting that a basic principle of the gospel of Jesus Christ is the blessing of continuing revelation wherein the Lord reveals His will, “giving line upon line, precept upon precept; here a little, and there a little” (Doctrine and Covenants 128:21).

“The Lord directs His work according to changing circumstances and needs,” they wrote.

In the 2021 letter they noted that the format and schedule of general conference have been changed many times over the years. “Some sessions of general conference were designated for specific groups of members or leaders, such as the welfare session, the women’s session, the priesthood session and other sessions designed to address topics pertinent to specific organizations of the Church.”