This week on social: Church leaders share about temples, the Book of Mormon, Juneteenth and more

Church leaders posted words of encouragement, invitation and testimony on social media this week, covering topics such as the Book of Mormon Videos, Juneteenth and temples.

On June 24, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted about his interview with 8-year-old journalist Emmy Eaton who asked him and his wife, Sister Susan A. Bednar, seven questions.

“Jesus said, ‘Suffer little children to come unto me, and forbid them not: for of such is the kingdom of God’ (Luke 18:16). Emmy is a great example of why children are so loved by our Heavenly Father and by our Savior, Jesus Christ,” Elder Bednar shared.

Following the dedication of the Praia Cape Verde Temple, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles tweeted, “Temples link heaven and earth. They are holy places, sacred spaces, and an intersection between earth and eternity.”

The temple is literally the house of the Lord. Let those words sink gently into your soul. It is His house. Temples link heaven and earth. They are holy places, sacred spaces, and an intersection between earth and eternity. — Neil L. Andersen (@AndersenNeilL) June 20, 2022

On June 23, Sister Michelle D. Craig of the Young Women general presidency posted on Facebook, emphasizing the fact that each individual is needed. She stated, “As we are intentional about acting well our parts, about being where we are supposed to be, when we are supposed to be there, ‘magic’ will happen. We will see miracles!”

The Book of Mormon Videos are being filmed for the final series. After visiting the set on June 17, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his thoughts on Instagram the following day. He bore his testimony of the Book of Mormon saying, “I invite you to read the Book of Mormon and to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ contained in this holy book. As you do so, you can find increased joy and peace in this life and in the life to come. I know this is true.”

Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon shared the story of Ivy and her musical passion on Instagram on June 19, noting the Lord’s appreciation for effort. “We will all have our moments of feeling a little new at something, but in the gospel of Jesus Christ just picking up your bow matters! And who knows where you’ll be in a few years, so keep practicing kindness, faith, reading your scriptures, and anything else you’re trying to do a little better.”

On Juneteenth, Brother Ahmad S. Corbitt of the Young Men general presidency said that he was able to speak at a fireside which was “uplifting and unifying.”

“The Book of Mormon teaches us how to develop a utopian society in Christ ‘because of the love of God’ despite our different colors and cultures (4 Nephi 1),” he wrote on Instagram.

Brother Jan E. Newman, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, encouraged those with young children to visit youtube.com/gospelforkids weekly. On June 21, he posted a video on Facebook and offered an invitation to access this tool, which follows along with the “Come, Follow Me” lessons.