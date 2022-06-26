PROVO, Utah – Culture takes on different characteristics in families, communities, schools and workplaces, said Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon at the 2022 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Thursday, June 23.

Missions also have their own cultures, and President Cordon encouraged the new mission leaders to consider how they could have a Savior-focused mission culture wherever they serve.

“The needs of each mission are unique,” she said. Because of that, she suggested the new mission presidents and their wives take time to pray and evaluate where their mission’s culture is once they arrive.

“A culture centered on our Savior, Jesus Christ, will shape a mission, empower its young leaders and deepen conversion for you, your missionaries and those they teach,” she said. “Establish a culture of Christ.”

President Cordon’s guidance on how to establish such a culture centered on each leader’s ability to identify what the Lord needs for their specific mission.

“Prayerfully ponder what it means to be Christ centered. … Allow this Christ-centered focus to guide your day-to-day choices and actions,” she said.

“Establishing such a culture may take time, but the positive spiritual momentum will build.”

Those called as mission leaders may have had spiritual success as a missionary previously. They may have had spiritual success in their home or in a Church calling. However, President Cordon encouraged these new mission presidents and their wives to reflect on the “desire to leave our own mission legacy” and “consider whose work it really is.”

She quoted from Proverbs 3:5 where readers are counseled to “trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding.”

“Trust in the Lord and lean not,” she said.

President Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, addresses mission leaders during the 2022 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“His vision of your mission is grand and majestic. Will we allow the Lord to lead in His work?” she asked. One way to keep in check while creating a Christ-centered culture is to engage with the mission leadership council, she said.

Regardless of the flaws of missionaries or their leaders, the Lord wants them to participate in His work, she said. The Savior has unique ways of engaging those who are willing to follow Him.

She shared an example from John 6 and the miracle of the loaves and fishes and compared the “lad” in the story to the young mission leaders who are part of each mission’s leadership council.

“What can your young mission leaders contribute? Can you imagine how the lad felt to witness the Lord’s miracle – made with his contribution?” she asked.

President Cordon went through verses 10 through 14 and showed how the Savior delegated to the apostles and gave them assignments. He asked them to have the 5,000 sit. He asked them to distribute the bread. He asked them to distribute the fish.

In doing so, “they witness the miracle twice,” she said.

After becoming witnesses to His miracle, verse 14 says, “those men, when they had seen the miracle that Jesus did, said, This is of a truth that prophet that should come into the world.”

They participated, they witnessed and they testified of Him, she taught.

The participation of missionaries in creating a Christ-centered culture is important, but each’s own conversion to the Savior is even more important, President Cordon said.

“There is nothing more thrilling than to see a missionary progress along their path of conversion as they walk the same journey with those they teach,” she said, “seeing the beautiful shift in their hearts as obedience becomes less about rules and more about deepening their relationship with the Savior.”

That process helps missionaries return home having become “an epistle of Christ,” she said, quoting 2 Corinthians 3:3.

President Cordon said she hopes that at the end of their missions, every missionary will echo the words of Nephi from his final writings when he wrote, “I glory in my Jesus, for he hath redeemed my soul” (2 Nephi 33:6).

President Cordon concluded her message by saying, “It is our deepest prayer that our missionaries will come to feel this same whole-souled dependence upon our Savior, that they will know the redeeming love, peace and boundless joy only He can offer.”