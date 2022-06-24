2022 Seminar for New Mission Leaders: Read talk summaries and see photos

Members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders are speaking during the 2022 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, held June 23-26 from the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah.
The new mission leaders, who begin their three-year service July 1, will be serving in one of the 164 missions across the globe, including the new Rwanda Kigali and Hawaii Laie missions.
See the complete list of 164 new mission leadership assignments for 2022
Addressing the new mission leaders, President Dallin H. Oaks said, “The Lord has called us not because we are like someone we admire, but because we have the gifts the Lord wants us to use. Honor the gifts the Lord has given you. … He has not called you because you will be the same as the president or wife of the president who preceded you.”
President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, promised the leaders, “You are going to have the greatest experience of your lives.”
