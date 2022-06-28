PROVO, Utah — All will be greatly blessed by spending private time each day with the Lord — praying and listening to the promptings of the Holy Ghost, said President Russell M. Nelson on Sunday, June 26, during the 2022 Seminar for New Mission Leaders.

“As you reserve this precious time of preparation each day, the Holy Ghost can reach you and teach you,” he said.

The only speaker during a special sacrament meeting — the concluding meeting of the four-day seminar — President Nelson referred to the Savior’s admonition to enter into “our closet” — whether that closet be a literal closet or some other place of solitude — to begin each day by learning about the Lord and communing with Him.

President Nelson spoke about the temple and the unique power made available to every patron there and encouraged all to reflect often upon their temple covenants. Understanding temple ordinances will help Latter-day Saints feel more confident that the “Holy Ghost will be your companion, your protector, your guide,” he said. “With this kind of daily, divine help, each day of your mission can be historic.”

President Nelson directed the new mission leaders to understand clearly where to look to daily draw upon greater divine power. Strength comes, he said, by praying “to be guided to do your part so you can be yoked with the Lord. His yoke is easy and His burden is light (Matthew 11:30). You will need that help. Nothing will be too difficult when you are yoked with the Lord in His holy work.”

President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the 2022 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Nelson promised the mission leaders that as they devote themselves to the Lord, He will, in turn, watch over their posterity, who will “receive great blessings because of your consecrated service.”

After spending quiet, reflective moments alone each day, President Nelson asked the mission leaders to look in the mirror and remember a remarkable declaration of Mormon. “He said, ‘I am a disciple of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. I’ve been called by Him to declare His word among His people, that they might have everlasting life.’ (3 Nephi 5:13).”

President Nelson told the mission leaders — and all who prepare and serve the Lord — that they are precious to Him. “You are true disciples of Jesus Christ. And now you are called for a season to declare His word among His people. Never doubt that Heavenly Father and His Beloved Son are truly aware of you. They know where you are and what you need. They love you. And we love you.”

President Nelson concluded his remarks with a special blessing on the mission leaders — inviting them again to prepare spiritually for each day. “I bless you with wisdom, revelation and spiritual growth,” he said.