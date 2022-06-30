Addressing her audience as “dear friends,” Sister Amy A. Wright assured participants gathered for the 2022 Seminar for New Mission Leaders that the Lord knows their capabilities and their vulnerabilities.

“But most specifically, He knows your hearts,” she said during the Saturday session. “He knows your desire to serve Him in whatever part of His vineyard you are called, He knows the concerns that you have for your families. And He knows the miraculous, faith-filled, soul-stretching experiences that are about to unfold.”

The Lord will magnify the efforts of each new mission leader, she added. “You shall be the means for doing much good in this generation.”

The first counselor in the Primary general presidency, Sister Wright said new mission leaders can find an example and kindred spirit in the Old Testament’s Nehemiah, who drew upon his devotion, courage and unifying spirit to perform remarkable tasks.

“One of the powerful messages of Nehemiah is how much you can accomplish when you align your heart, might, mind and strength with the will of God and inspire others to do the same,” she said. “Nehemiah and his followers were ordinary men and women who were invited by God to do the extraordinary.”

Sister Wright said she knows what it is like to feel small and simple. “But I know that with the help of the Lord, by small and simple things are great things brought to pass.”

Like Nehemiah, mission leaders are placed in a unique position of trust and influence. Nehemiah is an example of one who utilizes prayer and fasting to fulfill sacred duties.

“The Lord answered Nehemiah’s prayers in miraculous ways — and He will answer our prayers too when we invite and encourage members to offer prayers of faith. … Prayer is undeniably one of the greatest missionary tools.”

Sister Amy A. Wright promises new mission leaders on June 25, 2022, that blessing await them as they align their hearts and efforts with the Lord. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Book of Mormon, she added, contains countless testimonies of the power of prayer in softening hearts, opening doors and expanding vision.

The Lord always responds to the faith and righteous prayers of His people. Sometimes His answer is “Yes.” Sometimes His answer is “Not now.” And sometimes His answer is, “I have a better way.”

“I testify that such answers will come in common and ordinary ways — and other times they will be nothing short of miraculous,” she said.

The Lord always assists His children in their efforts when they first seek out the welfare of others.

Sister Wright spoke of being a stage IV cancer patient and facing the inevitability of mortality. During that frightening time, she discovered comfort in focusing on ways to bless others. Even while receiving treatment at the cancer clinic, she made new friends and shared her gospel beliefs and testimony of the plan of salvation.

“It is impossible in this life to fully comprehend the ripple effect of the good we do, the kindness we render or the invitations we extend,” she said. “May we always remember that when we talk about gathering Israel or building the kingdom of God we are talking about people. We are gathering people. The kingdom of God is people.”

The Savior provides the perfect example of how to invite others to enjoy the blessings of the gospel. It requires personal sacrifice. “Inviting others should not simply be an invitation to passively receive. An invitation to do something is one of the sweetest expressions of love.”

Latter-day Saint youth and even Primary children can also be powerful tools in the work of salvation and inviting others to Christ, added Sister Wright.

“You will see mighty miracles unfold as the youth (and children) seek and act upon personal revelation,” she said. “Such miracles will inspire not only their peers, but also adults to come and belong.”

Participants in the 2022 Seminar for New Mission Leaders watch the proceedings from an overflow room at the Provo Missionary Training Center. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Many will oppose and try to stop the work of the Lord.

“But we can be comforted knowing that we are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with many of the great and noble covenant-keeping men and women throughout the history of the world,” she said, “We will be standing on holy ground — and we will not be standing alone.”

Sister Wright warned that the adversary is doing all he can to thwart the work of the Lord, including utilizing social media to cause distraction. But when used wisely, social media can be a valued tool. The Church’s “Share Light Messages” email subscription service focuses on “giving members practical opportunities, simple resources, and new ideas to share the light of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Never underestimate the power of example, she added.

“Sharing the light that comes from living the gospel of Jesus Christ may be the greatest missionary work we will ever do. The world is watching. We need to be where we are supposed to be and do what we are supposed to be doing.”

Nothing will bring Latter-day Saints greater joy than to come unto Christ, make and keep sacred covenants — and then help others do the same. The Lord knows His sheep.

“Christ also knows you,” assured Sister Wright. “He knows the righteous desires of your heart. He knows the members that you will serve with and the sacred experiences that await as together you help to build the kingdom of God.”

The Lord, she concluded, trusts and loves His servants. ”And the Lord needs every single one of us to help prepare the way for His triumphant return.”