First Presidency issues statement on Middle East violence

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement on Middle East violence, which was published Thursday, Oct. 12, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The statement reads: “We are devastated by the recent eruption of violence and loss of life in the Middle East. Violence of this nature is abhorrent to us and is not in harmony with the gospel of Jesus Christ, which is a gospel of peace. At such times, our hearts ache for all victims of this atrocity.

“As servants of God, we affirm that He calls upon all of us to love our neighbors as ourselves, and we pray for a peaceful resolution of all conflicts.”

