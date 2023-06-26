‘Preach My Gospel,’ 2nd edition; messages from 2023 Seminar for New Mission Leaders

New mission leaders quickly began to study the new second edition of “Preach My Gospel” when it was released at the Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

PROVO, Utah — Explaining that members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have a “sacred and covenant responsibility to share the gospel of Jesus Christ,” President Russell M. Nelson announced the second edition of “Preach My Gospel” on June 22.

“Our charge is much more than just inviting people to join the Church. We want each one to become a fully truly converted disciple of Jesus Christ and to follow Him, now and forever,” he said in a a videotaped message played during the opening moments of the 2023 Seminar for New Mission Leaders.

Newly called mission leaders meet each summer to receive instruction from senior Church leaders in preparation for their three-year calling.

This year seminar sessions focused on each chapters of the second edition of “Preach My Gospel.”

Articles are also included below about other messages shared in addition to the chapter-specific lessons taught during the seminar.

Announcement of new edition of ‘Preach My Gospel’

The First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles issued a second edition of “Preach My Gospel” and made it available immediately through the Gospel Library. The updated manual is an enhanced resource to all Church members in sharing the restored gospel of Jesus Christ.

The release was the focal point of an announcement Thursday, June 22 — including the video introduction by President Nelson and a First Presidency letter sent to all leaders and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Chapter-by-chapter lessons about ‘Preach My Gospel’

Over the course of the four day seminar, members of the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders spoke by assignment on the different chapters and lessons contained in the new edition of “Preach My Gospel.”

Chapter 1: Fulfill Your Missionary Purpose

Elder Quentin L. Cook taught how the second edition of the missionary manual “shifts the emphasis from learning what your purpose is as a missionary to fulfilling that purpose.”

Chapter 2: Search the Scriptures and Put on the Armor of God

Elder Marcus B. Nash, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Missinary Department, underscored the spiritual power available through the scriptures.

Chapter 3, Lesson 1: Study and Teach the Gospel of Jesus Christ

President M. Russell Ballard taught about Finding the power of the Savior through the martyrs’ sacrifices of Joseph and Hyrum Smith as the Restoration began.

Chapter 3, Lesson 2: Heavenly Father’s Plan of Salvation

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency outlined the plan of salvation and how missionaries can teach that Jesus Christ’s mission is central to the plan.

Chapter 3, Lesson 3: The Gospel of Jesus Christ

As missionaries study and prepare to teach this doctrine, they will find their own conversion deepen, taught President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Chapter 3, Lesson 4: Becoming Lifelong Disciples of Jesus Christ

Lifelong disciples help those they teach to learn what it means to be a covenant keeper, Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon taught.

Chapter 4: Seek and Rely on the Spirit

Seeking the Holy Ghost takes spiritual work, followed by consistent and diligent practice to unlock continued guidance, taught Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Chapter 5: Use the Power of the Book of Mormon

The “power of the Book of Mormon” is in the witness of the Holy Spirit that accompanies it — “the witness that the book is true and that it is proof of the latter-day Restoration, the witness of the truth of the doctrine that it teaches and the witness that its testimony of Jesus Christ is true,” said Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Twelve.

Chapter 6: Seek Christlike Attributes

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, highlighted names that Book of Mormon prophets used for Jesus Christ like Savior, Holy One of Israel and Lord Omnipotent.

Chapter 7: Learn Your Mission Language

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles outlined five principles that can help missionaries and mission leaders teach and testify of Jesus Christ and His gospel boldly and clearly, and improve language proficiency.

Chapter 8: Accomplish the Work through Goals and Plans

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Twelve said a new “Preach My Gospel” app provides practical application for missionaries to accomplish the work through goals and plans.

Chapter 9: Find People to Teach

“Understanding the need to find helped me be fearless in opening my mouth to find and teach,” Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Twelve taught new mission leaders.

Chapter 10: Teach to Build Faith in Jesus Christ

Elder David A. Bednar of the Twelve encouraged leaders to find ways to help individuals focus their faith on Jesus Christ, learn correct principles for themselves and respond to invitations to act.

Chapter 11: Help People Make and Keep Commitments

“Through understanding, inspiration and kindness, our missionaries have the power to spiritually lead those they teach to sincerely make and keep commitments,” said Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Twelve.

Chapter 12: Help People Prepare for Baptism and Confirmation

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Twelve spoke about the joy of missionary work that “cascades through generations.” He later added, “As we prepare people for baptism and confirmation, we are preparing them to see and enter into the kingdom of God.”

Chapter 13: Unite with Leaders and Members to Establish the Church

New mission leaders are “fellow servants” with general authorities, local leaders and everyday members, explained Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Twelve.

Lessons on leadership

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Twelve said he asked to speak in the seminar about the influence of Church leaders because “it ranks among the most important messages” mission leaders will take to the mission field.

And Elder Paul V. Johnson of the Presidency of the Seventy and member of the Missionary Executive Council taught that one’s ability to follow the Savior’s model of leadership makes all the difference in the ability to fulfill a one’s calling.

Concluding thoughts from President Nelson and President Oaks

Understanding eternal laws — and following them — will always lead to blessings, President Nelson taught. His visit to the seminar came as a surprise to most leaders in the congregation — and took place exactly six months before Christmas Eve, on June 24.

Sister Wendy Nelson, his wife, said because they were able to spend time at the seminar that afternoon as well as watch all the session messages remotely at their home, Christmas came early.

President Oaks taught in the final meeting of the seminar on Sunday morning, June 25, that everything in the gospel “begins and ends with our understanding of the Atonement of the Lord Jesus Christ.”