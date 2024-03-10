Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles meets with the U.S. Army's chief of chaplains, Maj. Gen. William Green Jr., in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Each year on the first Sunday of February, ceremonies and services are held to commemorate Four Chaplains Day.

In the early hours of Feb. 3, 1943, the Dorchester, a troop passenger ship, was carrying 900 troops when it was torpedoed by a German submarine off the coast of Greenland in icy waters of the North Atlantic. Four U.S. Army chaplains, all lieutenants from different denominations — Father John P. Washington, Rabbi Alexander D. Goode, and the Revs. George L. Fox and Clark V. Poling — helped others on board to escape to lifeboats and gave up their own life jackets when the supply ran out. The chaplains then joined arms, said prayers and sang hymns as they went down with the ship.

The U.S. Army chief of chaplains, Maj. Gen. William Green Jr., told the story several times while he was in Utah before presenting various individuals with his customized Army challenge coin, which pays tribute to the four chaplains and the Army Chaplain Corps’ mission to nurture the living, care for the wounded and honor the fallen.

Chris Lansing, director of Church hosting, holds a challenge coin that was a gift from Maj. Gen. William Green Jr., United States Army chief of chaplains, at the Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“When the torpedo struck the Dorchester, you can imagine the chaos. In the midst of all that chaos and confusion, they were a calming presence,” Chaplain Green said. “These four gentlemen made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of their soldiers.”

A chaplain’s basic duty is to serve people of all faiths by helping them meet their spiritual needs, especially during difficult times. Preparing chaplains for future military service and strengthening interfaith relations with leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were among the objectives of Chaplain Green’s visit to Church headquarters and Brigham Young University on Wednesday, March 6.

Chaplain Green, a native of Savannah, Georgia, became the Army’s 26th chief of chaplains on Dec. 5, 2023. An ordained Baptist minister, Chaplain Green has served in multiple assignments and on multiple deployments, supporting a wide array of Army units and soldiers.

His decision to join the Army came after high school when his neighbor, a pastor, could see the young man was unsure about his next step and encouraged him to meet with an Army recruiter, which he did. “That absolutely changed my life,” he said. More than five years later, Green felt called to the ministry and became an Army chaplain.

Dressed in full uniform, Chaplain Green, who oversees the Army’s more than 5,000 chaplain corps members stationed throughout the world, was accompanied by Chaplain Col. Robert Nay and Chaplain Col. Brandon Moore. During their visit, they met with Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, a General Authority Seventy; and Elder Matthew L. Carpenter, who serves as a General Authority Seventy adviser to the Church’s Military Advisory Committee.

The group was joined by Todd Linton, director of the Church’s Military Relations and Chaplain Services Division; Chaplain Maj. Lee Harms, a BYU professor and associate graduate coordinator for BYU chaplaincy program; Justin Tull, general manager of the Church’s Military Relations and Chaplain Services; and Tamara Harris, chaplain services manager.

The group toured the Bishops’ Central Storehouse, met with professional genealogists in the FamilySearch Library and spent time in the Conference Center. FamilySearch surprised the three chaplains with documents and materials related to their family histories.

Later in the day, Chaplain Green and his fellow chaplains went to the BYU library, where they viewed historic Latter-day Saint artifacts and held a screening for a new documentary film, “Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplain’s Journey.” The event was attended by chaplains, chaplain candidates, the Church’s Military Relations and Chaplain Services staff, spouses and others.

Meetings with Church leaders

Chaplain Green said the Army is reforming its chaplain candidate program to “ensure that people have a shared experience.” In his meeting with Elder Kearon, they discussed the Army’s partnership with the Church and the process of screening and preparing chaplain candidates so they are trained and ready when challenges occur.

“We wanted to make sure they are being prepared, and from the sounds of what I have heard, the team is doing great work,” Chaplain Green said. “What I appreciate is the length through which the entire organization [the Church] is going to ensure that we have the right people at the right time and with a sense of call in their life to serve God and country.”

Elder Kearon described the meeting with Chaplain Green and the others as “warm and engaging.”

“We are very grateful and honored to share in that mission to look after our armed forces around the world, and we hope that we are contributing in our chaplaincy to do that,” the Apostle said. “It is wonderful that we have this relationship, and we are extraordinarily grateful for the armed forces around the world.”

Elder Carpenter came away from his meeting with a better understanding of the needs of the chaplaincy from the perspective of the United States Army.

“We want to make sure that we understand their needs and they understand what The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can do to accomplish their desires and objectives that are in line with the mission of the Church. We are delighted to be united with them as we accomplish the work of God,” he said. “The Spirit of the Lord was here. They were open. They are seeking to make sure the chaplaincy corps and the United States of America armed services are spiritually prepared to go into battle, and we want to be part of that solution.”

The Church sees the chaplaincy as a reflection of Latter-day Saint efforts to minister to people of all other faiths and of no faith, Elder Corbitt said, and Chaplain Green is “a man dedicated to his faith and the spirituality of the soldiers who defend the nation.”

“I think that is a beautiful statement of a commitment and dedication not only to his country, but to the core strength of the country, which is our spirituality and faith,” he said.

After sharing lunch, the three chaplains each received a small replica of the Christus statue created by Danish sculptor Bertel Thorvaldson.

Chaplain Green was grateful for the opportunity to become better acquainted with Church leadership and understand the faith’s desire to be “a Church for all people.”

“I have been hearing that over and over again, and I don’t believe it is staged messaging; I believe that it is in the heart of the Church,” the Army chief of chaplains said. “With each passing visit, I’ve become even more and more impressed with the organization and for the goals that it has for people. All of the meetings have been absolutely splendid. I appreciate the focus and attention.”

The service of chaplains

More than 150 people filled a small auditorium in the BYU library Wednesday evening to screen the “Fighting Spirit” documentary, which follows a former Army chaplain who reflects on his service and on the stories of other U.S. military chaplains, including:

Chaplain Jeff Struecker, a former Army Ranger who was involved in the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993.

Chaplain Thomas Solhjem, who diffused a tense situation with Iraqi soldiers while serving in Desert Storm in 1991.

Chaplain Garland White, who was born enslaved but escaped to freedom in 1860 and then enlisted to serve in the Union Army during the Civil War.

Chaplain Joseph O’Callahan, a Jesuit priest who served as a Navy chaplain during World War II.

Chaplain Angelo Liteky, a Catholic priest who served as an Army chaplain during the Vietnam War.

While the documentary was being produced, the remains of a chaplain who served in the Korean War were discovered in an unmarked grave 70 years after he was declared missing in action. The chaplain was Emil Kapaun, a Catholic priest who was captured and lost his life while ministering to others as a prisoner of war. His inspiring story is among those featured in the film, which was previously screened by Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Over 400 military chaplains have sacrificed their lives in battle. Nine have received the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military award for valor in action, according to the film.

Chaplain Moore, a co-producer on the film, said they were honored to bring the film to Utah, where he hopes it can help people gain a deeper appreciation for what chaplains do and want to give their best to the military. A release date for the film is not determined.

After watching the film, Harms, a member of the Church’s Military Advisory Committee, reflected on his own experiences as a chaplain deployed in Afghanistan, holding IV bags, cutting off bloody boots, ministering to soldiers and sometimes seeing friends die in combat.

“I think that my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ gave me the strength and my fellow chaplains that have that faith as well,” said Harms, who added that Chaplain Green was his first Army corps chaplain.

Harms also spoke briefly about the history of Latter-day Saint chaplains, specifically highlighting three who served during World War I: Herbert Maw, best remembered as Utah’s eighth governor; Calvin S. Smith, a son of the Church’s sixth President, Joseph F. Smith, who was known as “Utah’s Fighting Chaplain”; and Elder B.H. Roberts, a general authority and prolific Church historian.

Since then the number of Church-endorsed military and civilian chaplains has grown and surpassed 300.

Harms said this first visit to BYU by Chaplain Green was significant and will benefit BYU’s chaplaincy program.

“The Army chief of chaplains has significant responsibilities, including leading chaplains from many different faith backgrounds who protect and provide spiritual care and the free exercise of religion throughout the United States Army,” he said. “Chaplain Green took the time to visit Church headquarters, Brigham Young University and meet with Church leaders and chaplaincy students. He truly understands the importance of building and nurturing relationships with others to jointly care for all of God’s children.”

During a question-and-answer session after the documentary, Chaplain Green recognized an old friend in retired Latter-day Saint Chaplain Lt. Col. Christopher Degn. The two had spent time together at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, early in their careers. Chaplain Green immediately walked over and gave Degn a warm embrace.

“I didn’t expect that, but I kind of wanted it because I have a lot of love for that man,” said Degn, who served as an Army chaplain for 20 years. “What you saw there is him. He’s that compassionate. He’s a great leader and good man of God because he lifts the spirits of those who lift other spirits. I was thrilled when I heard he was coming here.”

Chaplain Green concluded the evening’s events by offering a prayer and blessing on the Church of Jesus Christ and America.

“We give thanks, O God, for this great community, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and for the love and sense of mission and call that I felt and I saw demonstrated during these last couple of days. We ask that you will continue to be with them,” he said. “God, we ask a special blessing upon the United States of America. Lord, we pray that the light of liberty will continue to shine brightly on our great nation, and that you, O God, will continue to protect us and keep us.”

