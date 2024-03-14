Venezuela will now be part of Church’s Caribbean Area, First Presidency announces

20151218 A front view of the Caracas Venezuela Temple on a cloudy day. Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The country of Venezuela will now be part of the Caribbean Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles announced the realignment of Venezuela from the Church’s South America Northwest Area to the Caribbean Area in a letter dated March 12, 2024. The change will take effect on Aug. 1.

The move will bless and strengthen the Church in this area, doubling the number of stakes and increasing the number of missions and temples, a news release said.

Elder Eduardo Gavarret, a General Authority Seventy who serves as president of the Church’s Caribbean Area, accompanied by Elder Moisés Villanueva, a General Authority Seventy who serves as second counselor in the Caribbean Area presidency, made the formal announcement during a devotional for employees of the Caribbean Area.

The Church began establishing its members and congregations into areas according to geographic locations in 1984, with area presidencies working in regional offices.

There are more than 175,000 members attending 235 congregations, according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org.