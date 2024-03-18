‘Jesus specializes in the seemingly impossible,’ Elder Kearon says in new video

The Savior offers relief to those who are suffering, as seen in this screenshot from the Bible Videos that's featured in a message from Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on March 18, 2024.

In the first in a series of 15 videos set to be released by members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Patrick Kearon shares his testimony of the Savior and His “redeeming might.”

The video, titled “Jesus Christ | The Ultimate Healer and Restorer of Life,” is based on Elder Kearon’s April 2022 general conference message. It shows individuals facing different challenges in their lives and looks back at the Savior’s agonizing sacrifice in the Garden of Gethsemane and on the cross at Calvary.

“You can heal, and you can trust that with the power and grace of Jesus Christ, you will overcome and conquer. Jesus specializes in the seemingly impossible,” Elder Kearon says in the video.

More than just a good person, Christ came to earth so that all of God’s children may be saved through Him, Elder Kearon said.

Individuals can allow the Savior to alleviate their pain as they accept Him and His atoning sacrifice. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“He came here to make the impossible possible, the irredeemable redeemable, to heal the unhealable, to write the unrightable and to promise the unpromisable.”

This video is the beginning of a series of daily releases that will lead up to Easter Sunday and will share testimonies of the many ways Jesus Christ is the Savior and Redeemer of the world. The videos will be published on the social media platforms of each respective Apostle and will culminate with videos from President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors in the Church’s First Presidency.

Elder Kearon on the Savior

Elder Kearon was called to be a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in December 2023. He has spoken in general conference three times — in 2010, 2016 and 2022. In each, he spoke of the Savior and the safety and peace that following Him brings.

In 2010, he compared following the Savior’s teachings to walking through a minefield that has had a path cleared of landmines. He said straying from that path brings a need for repentance, which can provide peace and joy.

“Our Savior is the Prince of Peace, the Great Healer, the only One who can truly cleanse us from the sting of sin and the poison of pride and change our rebellious hearts into converted, covenant hearts. His Atonement is infinite and embraces us all,” Elder Kearon said.

In 2016, he spoke of the need to care for the more than 60 million refugees in the world (according to the UNHCR, that number has risen to more than 110 million individuals who were forcibly displaced worldwide as of 2023).

“As members of the Church, as a people, we don’t have to look back far in our history to reflect on times when we were refugees, violently driven from homes and farms over and over again,” he said.

He shared some of the ways the Church has worked to care for refugees in both broad and specific ways — working with other global organizations as well as at the ward and personal level.

“This moment does not define them, but our response will help define us,” Elder Kearon said.

He also reminded conference listeners that the Savior has a unique perspective and empathy for refugees.

“The Savior knows how it feels to be a refugee — He was one,” Elder Kearon said, adding, “Perhaps, then, it is all the more remarkable to us that He repeatedly taught us to love one another, to love as He loves, to love our neighbor as ourselves.”

In April 2022, Elder Kearon’s message in general conference — the one highlighted in today’s video — addressed the healing that can come to those who accept the Savior and let Him help them conquer their situations.

He spoke of explorer Ernest Shackleton becoming stranded in Antartica and the crew of Apollo 13 overcoming near disaster in space. And he again spoke of those “victimized by war, imprisoned in camps and those who become refugees.” He said the same message of hope applies to all who have been bullied, abused or neglected in some way.

“Will you ever be rescued; will you make it through your own survival story?” Elder Kearon asked.

“The answer is yes. You can survive. You have in fact already been rescued; you have already been saved — by the One who has suffered the very torment you are suffering and endured the very agony you are enduring. Jesus has overcome the abuses of this world to give you power to not only survive but one day, through Him, to overcome and even conquer — to completely rise above the pain, the misery, the anguish and see them replaced by peace.”