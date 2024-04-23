‘Be peaceful; be happy,’ President Holland says in Orem, Utah

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, and Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speak at a multistake meeting in Orem, Utah, on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Regardless of worries that range from personal marital status and finances, to health and children, to “a thousand other things,” President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, said the words of the Savior have never been more relevant than they are today.

“Three times after His Resurrection, the Savior stands with his Apostles and says, ‘Peace be unto you’ (John 20:19, 21 and 26) and then added, ‘be not faithless, but believing’(John 20:27),” President Holland shared with leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered from six stakes in Orem, Utah, on Saturday morning, April 20.

During the meeting, President Holland joined Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder Hugo E. Martinez, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Utah Area Presidency; and Elder Ulysse G. McCann, an Area Seventy and President Holland’s son-in-law.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson greets Cheryl Johnson of the Orem Lakeview Stake, Lakeview 1st Ward, at a multistake meeting in Orem, Utah, on Saturday, April 20, 2024. | Jon Ryan Jensen, Church News

President Holland taught that Heavenly Father once required sacrifices of animals but now requires the sacrifice of a broken heart instead. He said that while this may seem easier on the surface, it requires more work by each individual.

“We do work harder at a more interior — at a more personal — sacrifice,” President Holland said.

One of the ways to show contrition is to be willing to both give and receive as part of growing as followers of the Savior, President Holland explained.

“Love and be loved; serve and be served.”

Members gather prior to hearing President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles speak at a multistake meeting in Orem, Utah, on Saturday, April 20, 2024. | Jon Ryan Jensen, Church News

That happens in classes, quorums, neighborhoods, work and at home, he said.

Referring to the messages of Elder Stevenson, Elder Martinez and Elder McCann, he said these leaders shared teachings recently given by members of the First Presidency.

He then offered counsel to husbands as they strive to serve with a broken heart in their homes.

“Brethren, love your wives. And do everything that you should do to make them happy and to make them peaceful.”

Speaking to everyone, he reiterated the need to show love and appreciation for others.

“Don’t miss a single, solitary chance of expressing your love and your peace and your good will and your happiness. We complain too much; we see the dark side too much. … Be peaceful. Be happy.”

A woman takes notes as President Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder Gary E. Stevenson, both of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speak at a multistake meeting in Orem, Utah, on Saturday, April 20, 2024. | Jon Ryan Jensen, Church News

Elder Stevenson, who was accompanied at the meeting by his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, asked those in attendance to think about how gifted the best basketball players, dancers, singers and other performers are. And then he asked if members of the Church recognize how gifted they are through the gift of the Holy Ghost.

Reviewing some of the teachings from Chapter 4 of “Preach My Gospel,” Elder Stevenson explained that like other gifts received in life, the gift of the Holy Ghost could come with the note that “there is some assembly required in learning to use the gift of the Holy Ghost.”

He invited a few young adults in the meeting to read from that chapter about seeking and relying on the Spirit.

After reading together and counseling with each other about those teachings, Elder Stevenson taught that the Holy Ghost testifies of the Father and the Son to those who are listening.

Matthew Averett of the Orem 4th Stake's 21st ward asks a question of President Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder Gary E. Stevenson, both of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, at a multistake meeting in Orem, Utah, on Saturday, April 20, 2024. | Jon Ryan Jensen, Church News

In answering some questions from members in attendance, Elder Stevenson also taught that following the Spirit in serving one another and counseling with one another brings a desired outcome.

“As we do this, we become the community of Christ,” he said.

President Holland said that sometimes individuals “hear but don’t act” and that causes a gap in the team relay race to help one another move toward the finish line. He invited those in attendance to act quickly when they hear of a need and feel the urge of the Holy Ghost to take action.

He subsequently gave parents counsel on teaching children to do what is right.

“The single best thing you can do to help your children make and keep covenants is to keep yours,” he said. Adding that while that may seem like a tall order, the Lord knows “we’ve all got a little growth in us.”

Elder Hugo E. Martinez, a General Authority Seventy and counselor in the Utah Area presidency, speaks with President Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder Gary E. Stevenson, both of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, at a multistake meeting in Orem, Utah, on Saturday, April 20, 2024. | Jon Ryan Jensen, Church News

From Ephesians 5:1, Elder Martinez taught that to be a “follower” of Christ could also be understood as needing to be an “imitator” of Christ — not following behind, but doing as He would do.

Elder McCann encouraged Church members to honor the Sabbath day and specifically invited parents to make efforts to teach about Sunday at home during the week.

He said if anyone is looking to know what the “take home” is after attending Church, that the answer is always the Holy Ghost.

“We want to take the Holy Ghost home,” he said.

Elder Martinez was joined by his wife, Sister Nuria Martinez. Elder McCann was joined by his wife, Sister Mary McCann.