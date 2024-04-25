Video: President Oaks on ‘Establishing the Church’ in the Philippines

In a Church News video titled “Establishing the Church,” President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency and his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, reflect on serving in the Philippines 20 years ago.

As an Apostle serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Dallin H. Oaks received the “unusual commission” to move to the Philippines and supervise the work there. President Oaks, now of the First Presidency, served as the Church’s Philippines Area president from 2002 to 2004.

When President Oaks, with his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, arrived in the Philippines, he witnessed the Church’s amazing growth for himself. But President Gordon B. Hinckley was “very concerned that we were baptizing a large number of people, but we were not seeing significant increases in the number of priesthood ordinations or first-time temple attendance.”

Sister Oaks said, “I remember when he called you and we went into his office, and it was his desire that we establish the Church more strongly in the Philippines.”

This Church News video, titled “Establishing the Church,” features President and Sister Oaks sharing their love for the Philippines.

“It was a wonderful thing to be there for two years,” said President Oaks.

“And I would have been happy to stay many more years,” added Sister Oaks.