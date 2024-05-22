Bishop Caussé shares 4 pioneer values that contribute to success in worldwide stewardship

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé greets guests at Crossroads of the World, an international trade summit at the Zions Technology Center in Midvale, Utah, on the morning of Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

The Latter-day Saint pioneer establishment of towns and cities throughout the American West “was certainly one of the most remarkable examples of a community that practiced self-reliance through faith and hard work,” said Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé.

However, this success was not immediate. Struggles from persecution to adverse weather conditions impeded the trek west. Yet pioneers persevered. Almost two centuries later, Bishop Caussé said, Utah consistently ranks highly in terms of economy, education, growth and overall opportunity.

He said the early Saints’ success can be attributed to four pioneer-held values Church members still strive to honor today: caring for the natural environment, serving one another, promoting education and being peacemakers.

Applying these pioneer values to today’s worldwide stewardship, Bishop Caussé — who oversees the Church’s global humanitarian aid, welfare and other programs — spoke to business and organization leaders on May 22. The Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit, held in the Zions Technology Center in Midvale, Utah, brought together listeners from around the world.

As members of the Church, “we seek to minister to our neighbors — near and far — to make the world a better place for all.”

An international audience listens to Presiding Bishop Gérard Caussé of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit at Zions Technology Center in Midvale, Utah, on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Value 1: Caring for the natural environment

When early Latter-day Saint pioneers arrived in what is now Utah in the middle of summer, said Bishop Caussé, they were low on supplies and food. Their struggles continued the following spring with infestations of crickets and a difficult planting season.

“To survive, they had to wisely use the scarce natural resources available to them,” he said. This managing of natural resources, which is “no small task,” continues today in the Church.

Guests at the Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit at the Zions Technology Center in Midvale, Utah, are pictured Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

“For us, caring for our natural environment is much more than a scientific or political necessity. It is an expression of love to our Creator and our fellow beings. It is a sacred responsibility entrusted to us by God, which should fill us with a deep sense of duty and humility.”

In 2023, for example, the Church donated more than 6 billion gallons of annual irrigation water to the Great Salt Lake. This is the equivalent of a perpetual water supply for 20,000 single-family homes, said Bishop Caussé.

“Each of us has an important role to play within our own communities and organizations, and across the world, both to care for our brothers and sisters in need and to preserve their natural environment.”

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé speaks at Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit at the Zions Technology Center in Midvale, Utah, the morning of Wednesday, May 22, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Value 2: Serving one another

The Church’s first chapter in the Utah Territory was met with unpredictable climate, unfamiliar terrain, language barriers and more.

“Success required everyone’s cooperation and contributions,” he said. “The pioneers learned to make sacrifices so that they could develop communities where people cared for and served one another.”

Bishop Caussé highlighted two of the initiatives through which the Church aims to serve others: JustServe and bishops’ storehouses.

JustServe, a Church-sponsored website and app, matches organizations in need of service with volunteers in more than 17 countries. More than 16,000 organizations have participated since its launch, Bishop Caussé reported, and more than 15,000 projects are currently available.

“In the process, both givers and receivers are blessed, and communities are infused with a spirit of greater harmony and compassion.”

Guests at the Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit at the Zions Technology Center in Midvale, Utah, on the morning of Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé spoke at the event. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church owns more than 120 bishops’ storehouses, through which local Church leaders can arrange for food and other items free of charge for members in need. In 2023 alone, said Bishop Caussé, Church welfare operations distributed around 53,600 tons of food and other commodities through bishops’ storehouses or local food banks throughout North America.

“We believe that our stewardship over God’s creations includes, at its pinnacle, a sacred duty to love, respect and care for all human beings with whom we share the earth.”

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé speaks at Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit at the Zions Technology Center in Midvale, Utah, on the morning of Wednesday, May 22, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Value 3: Promoting education

Many of Utah’s colleges, universities and high schools were originally established by early Latter-day Saints, said Bishop Caussé.

“Our emphasis on education comes from a desire to better help and serve God’s children,” he said. “Education leads to greater self-reliance. It also helps to reduce poverty, improve health and strengthen societies.”

The Church spends more than $1 billion annually to support higher education and subsidize educational programs.

BYU–Pathway Worldwide, as one result of these funds, is an affordable, online higher-education organization serving around 60,000 students annually in more than 180 countries.

Guests at the Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit at the Zions Technology Center in Midvale, Utah, on the morning of Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé spoke at the event. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Value 4: Being peacemakers

A large reason for the pioneers’ odyssey to the Utah Territory was to escape persecution and establish a peaceful people.

Bishop Caussé said, “Church leaders have regularly admonished us to treat each other in ways that exemplify our commitment to emulate the Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ.”

Only a year ago, President Russell M. Nelson said in April 2023 general conference: “Contention is a choice. Peacemaking is a choice. You have your agency to choose contention or reconciliation. I urge you to choose to be a peacemaker, now and always.”

The world is becoming increasingly more divided and contentious with ideological, political or religious differences, said Bishop Caussé, even within the same country.

“We believe serving alongside others helps build bridges between groups of people who might not otherwise interact due to differences in backgrounds or beliefs, but who will come together through the common value of caring for one another.”

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé speaks at Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit at the Zions Technology Center in Midvale, Utah, on the morning of Wednesday, May 22, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘Imagine the transformation that would occur’

Becoming good stewards of the world and its people, he said, comes at both a macro and a micro scale. The macro level includes extending efforts for good far and wide.

“At the same time,” he continued, “I would ask you to not lose sight of the reality that some of the most profound and lasting impacts you will ever have could be upon people with whom you associate individually.”

Bishop Caussé closed by inviting listeners to consider ways they could bless their families, communities and countries — and ultimately, the people most in need around the world.

“Imagine the transformation that would occur in the world if every community of which we are a part were made to feel like a place where our natural environment is preserved, a place where mutual love and service prevail, a place where all can become self-reliant through education and work, a place of peace where our differences are overshadowed by our common values.”

An international audience listens to Presiding Bishop Gérard Caussé of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit at Zions Technology Center in Midvale, Utah, on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints