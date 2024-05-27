Elder Christofferson invites Mozambique Saints to increase faith, keep covenants

Elder D. Todd Christofferson greets youth and young adults at the T-3 Ward meetinghouse in Maputo, Mozambique, Saturday, May 25, 2024.

MAPUTO, Mozambique — Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all over the world must hold up the light of Jesus Christ and show others where they can come to find Him, said Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a tri-stake conference in Maputo, Mozambique, on Sunday, May 26.

“We want everyone to see we are disciples — we want people to see Jesus Christ in us. We want to be known by His name,” Elder Christofferson said, adding how he sees a light in their eyes and feels their great faith.

He invited everyone to keep their covenants, advised husbands and wives to spend time together, and encouraged mothers and fathers to teach their children the gospel, to pray together and consistently read the scriptures.

“Your families will become the strength of the Church, they will become the strength of this nation. People won’t see it, but your faithfulness will bless the whole country of Mozambique.”

The Centro de Conferencias Joaquim Ghissano started filling early. When looking out over the vast room of over 2,600 people, Elder Christofferson said he was sure that the Savior was looking down upon the group: “And He sees every one of you. He doesn’t see a large congregation; He sees each individual.”

More than 2,600 people from three stakes gather in the Centro de Conferencias Joaquim Ghissano in Maputo, Mozambique, to hear from Elder D. Todd Christofferson on Sunday, May 26, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church is growing quickly in this country on the southeastern coast of Africa next to the Indian Ocean — often with large groups of people being baptized at a time.

Elder S. Mark Palmer of the Presidency of the Seventy, who accompanied Elder Christofferson, called the crowd “an amazing sight.” Many friends of the Church were also in attendance.

“How blessed we are that so many have come into the fold of Jesus Christ,” Elder Palmer said.

When the Palmers came to live in Africa in 2016 for his service in an area presidency, there were three temples on the entire continent. Today there are 25 either operating, under construction or announced — including one for Beira, Mozambique, announced during April 2021 general conference.

Elder Denelson Silva, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Africa South Area presidency, testified of the importance of keeping the commandments and bore witness of the blessings that would follow.

Invitations for the youth and young adults

During a devotional for youth and young adults on Saturday, May 25, Elder Christofferson invited them to read the Book of Mormon everyday — and also to prepare for and receive a patriarchal blessing to guide them in all aspects of their lives.

Shannell Macamo, 14, from the Zimpeto Mozambique Stake, appreciated Elder Christofferson’s counsel that individuals can feel the Spirit wherever they are. Learning more about the gospel will help prepare her for future decisions, she added.

Richard Mabunda, 15, of the Polana Ward in the Maputo Mozambique Stake, learned more about making and keeping covenants. “We need to keep His covenants to receive His blessings,” he said.

Youth arrive for a youth and young adult devotional with Elder D. Todd Christofferson at the T-3 Ward meetinghouse in Maputo, Mozambique, Saturday, May 25, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

And Pedro Muhai, of the Matola Mozambique Stake, mentioned Elder Palmer’s remarks about how covenants are promises. “He showed his wedding ring and how it is a promise not just for this life but for the life to come.”

Muhai also appreciated what Elder Christofferson said about the importance and privilege of serving a mission. He served in the Ghana Cape Coast Mission, while Dinalda Goçalves of the Zimpeto Stake served in the Brazil Belém Mission — where she learned to always follow Jesus Christ.

“He is the answer to everything. My mission taught me that,” Goçalves said. “I had the privilege to help families and individuals overcome obstacles through the gospel. The gospel is the answer, Jesus Christ is the answer, and we keep doing our best.”

Elder Christofferson told the youth and young adults that the Lord knows where Maputo is and He knows them personally. “God has preserved you to be born in this time,” he said.

Elder and Sister Silva are from Brazil and spoke in Portuguese. Sister Palmer and Sister Christofferson also both read their messages in Portuguese — something that surprised and delighted the congregation.

Elder Christofferson bore his testimony in Portuguese as well, and he shook the hand of each attendee.

“To know they made that effort to speak with us in our language, I loved that,” Goçalves said.

Sena Guente from the Beira Mozambique Stake said Elder Christoffreson testified in Portuguese that he is an Apostle of Jesus Christ. Guente traveled many hours by bus to get to the meeting.

“I feel how beautiful is the gospel and how close Jesus Christ can be as I study — especially the Book of Mormon,” said Guente about what he learned in the devotional.

In conclusion, Elder Christofferson told the youth and young adults, “I hope you will remember that we were here together today, and I hope you remember what I have said to you.”

The Church in Mozambique

On Saturday afternoon, Elder Christofferson held leadership training for the stake and district presidents, bishops and branch presidents and other leaders from multiple stakes, which Elder S. Ephraim Msane, an Area Seventy, and Mozambique Maputo Mission President David Valletta attended.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks with Elder S. Ephraim Msane, Area Seventy, after a training at the T-3 Ward meetinghouse in Maputo, Mozambique, Saturday, May 25, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Elder Christofferson used the General Handbook extensively. There’s an Apostle, and he’s referring to the handbook. He emphasized doing it the Lord’s way.” President Valletta said.

The Church was officially recognized in Mozambique at the beginning of 1996 with the creation of a branch in the nation’s capital city of Maputo.

Maria Freitas was baptized in 2006 and said Church members used to meet in a small house where the T-3 Ward meetinghouse is now. Chickens and a garden on the property were tended by the Relief Society. Now there are many chapels and seven stakes throughout Mozambique with nearly 25,000 Latter-day Saints.

While many in the youth and young adult devotional indicated that they had been baptized within the last two years, Guente was born and raised as a Church member.

“I want the world to know that Mozambique is a big country and there are amazing people,” he said on the grounds of the meetinghouse, with a crowded marketplace a few streets away and people milling around talking and visiting with each other.

Mozambique has potential for more Church growth “and more spirituality,” he said, adding: “People need to know the gospel. Missionary work is very important and will help the people know about Jesus.”

A farmer works in the fields in the countryside around Maputo, Mozambique, on Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Mary Richards, Church News

Youth arrive for a youth and young adult devotional with Elder D. Todd Christofferson at the T-3 Ward meetinghouse in Maputo, Mozambique, Saturday, May 25, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Youth attend a youth and young adult devotional with Elder D. Todd Christofferson at the T-3 Ward meetinghouse in Maputo, Mozambique, Saturday, May 25, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder D. Todd Christofferson and Sister Kathy Christofferson arrive for a devotional for youth and young adults at the T-3 Ward meetinghouse in Maputo, Mozambique, Saturday, May 25, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder D. Todd Christofferson speaks to youth and young adults at the T-3 Ward meetinghouse in Maputo, Mozambique, Saturday, May 25, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Leaders attend a training with Elder D. Todd Christofferson at the T-3 Ward meetinghouse in Maputo, Mozambique, Saturday, May 25, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Youth attend a youth and young adult devotional with Elder D. Todd Christofferson at the T-3 Ward meetinghouse in Maputo, Mozambique, Saturday, May 25, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints