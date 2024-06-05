Portuguese-speaking devotional for Utah Area scheduled for Sunday

Portuguese-speaking Latter-day Saints listen to Sister Rosana Soares, wife of Elder Ulisses Soares, speak during a devotional on Feb. 5, 2023, in the George Albert Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Utah.

A Portuguese-speaking devotional and music will be held Sunday, June 9, at 6:30 p.m. MDT in the Salt Lake Tabernacle. Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles and his wife, sister Rosana Soares, will speak, along with Elder Kevin W. Pearson, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Utah Area, and his wife, Sister June Pearson.

This year’s event, “Luz Divina: Jesus a Todos Chama,” will feature the worldwide launch of the song “Jesus Calls Everyone,” with lyrics in Portuguese written by Elder Soares, and music by composer and producer Elton Luz.

The Luz Divina Choir, comprised of about 300 members of Portuguese-speaking wards and branches of the Utah Area, will perform a version of “Jesus Calls Everyone.” Nathan Pacheco and the choir will also perform another arrangement during the devotional.

The event will not be broadcast online or recorded.

Luz Divina Choir rehearsal on June 2, 2024, in Lehi, Utah. | Andreza Rocha

Who will perform

Along with the Luz Divina Choir, this year’s devotional will include:

Nathan Pacheco , American tenor who served a mission in Brazil. He has soloed several times with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and was a featured vocalist during the 2009 Yanni Voices tour, produced by Walt Disney Records, and is currently signed to the Disney Pearl Series sublabel.

, American tenor who served a mission in Brazil. He has soloed several times with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and was a featured vocalist during the 2009 Yanni Voices tour, produced by Walt Disney Records, and is currently signed to the Disney Pearl Series sublabel. Mila Luz , soloist in ”Luz de Las Naciones” and member of TheLuzMusic, a Brazilian group that arranges hymns, songs and inspirational music.

, soloist in ”Luz de Las Naciones” and member of TheLuzMusic, a Brazilian group that arranges hymns, songs and inspirational music. Yaphet Bustos , former member of the BYU Vocal Point.

, former member of the BYU Vocal Point. Sophia Andrade, singer at the recent media event where the first batch of the Church’s new hymns was launched and a member of the Luz Divina Choir.

singer at the recent media event where the first batch of the Church’s new hymns was launched and a member of the Luz Divina Choir. Vitor Batista , actor, singer and Friend To Friend Brazil host.

, actor, singer and Friend To Friend Brazil host. Elton Luz, songwriter and producer of hundreds of songs, including productions for Lindsey Stirling, DevinSuperTramp and multiple high-profile events throughout his career with over 200 million views on streaming platforms.

Last year’s devotional

In February 2023, about 3,500 people attended the Portuguese-speaking devotional at the George Albert Smith Fieldhouse on the Brigham Young University campus in Provo, Utah.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets visitors during a Portuguese devotional at the the George Albert Smith Fieldhouse in Provo on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. | Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Elder Soares was joined by Sister Soares, Elder Carlos A. Godoy of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Monica Godoy. Two members of the Utah Area presidency were also in attendance: Elder Kevin W. Pearson and his wife, Sister June Pearson, and Elder Hugo E. Martinez and his wife, Sister Nuria Martinez.

Elder Soares bore his testimony that strength or shelter can be found amid life’s complexities by focusing on Jesus Christ.

Citing President Russell M. Nelson’s optimism and vision for the future, Elder Soares told those in the audience: “In coming days, we will see the greatest manifestations of the Savior’s power that the world has ever seen. Between now and the time He returns ‘with power and great glory,’ He will bestow countless privileges, blessings and miracles upon the faithful.”

Members of all ages participate in the Luz Divina Choir rehearsal on June 2, 2024, in Lehi, Utah. Photo by Andreza Rocha.