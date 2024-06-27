Shown walking here with the late President M. Russell Ballard, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, shares his testimony in Spanish.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is both comfortable and adept in expressing his testimony in both English and Spanish.

The latter is the language he learned as a young, full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in northern Argentina in the mid-1960s. He continues to teach and testify in Spanish in assignments as a Church leader across the globe.

In a recent Church News podcast interview discussing his missionary experiences as he returned to his mission area to dedicate the Salta Argentina Temple on June 16, Elder Christofferson was invited to conclude with his testimony — and perhaps part in Spanish.

“My experience throughout my life — my experiences — have taught me the reality of Jesus Christ, the reality of our Heavenly Father, that They live, that we are children of God, and that They have established a plan of redemption, a plan of salvation and exaltation, and that Their work is to bring to pass the immortality and eternal life of man,” started Elder Christofferson in Spanish, after bearing his testimony first in English.

He continued his witness in Spanish of the Book of Mormon; of the Savior, His Atonement and Resurrection; and of the restored Church of Jesus Christ.

Today’s Church News video, titled “The Basis of Testimony,” captures Elder’s Christofferson expressed testimony in Spanish.