Young Men and Young Women general presidencies: Using the ‘For the Strength of Youth’ guide to develop lifelong discipleship

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Young Men General President Steven J. Lund teach on “Using Principles in the FSY Guide to Teach Lifelong Discipleship" at BYU Education Week in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.

Reading, studying and teaching from the “For the Strength of Youth” guide will help not only youth but everyone learn how to live in higher and holier ways, taught the Young Men and Young Women general presidencies during BYU Education Week.

Members of the presidencies presented each day from Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 21-23, about using the principles in the guide to teach lifelong discipleship.

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund said everything in the guide is intentional to teach youth how to hear the Holy Ghost as they face all the questions of mortality — from the big decisions to the daily choices.

“The guide describes a higher and holier set of habits and perspectives than before because we live in a different world than before,” he said.

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund teaches about the "For the Strength of Youth" guide at BYU Education Week in Provo, Utah, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Abby Shelton, BYU

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman said the book has three things in each chapter: eternal truths, invitations and promised blessings. And the book has critical core doctrines “that will help us to know how to live out these eternal truths, how to accept these invitations to act and then how to prepare to receive the promised blessings.”

She said conversations about the Word of Wisdom, the garment, the Sabbath day, tithing and more can be framed around God’s expectations as part of a covenant relationship with Him — as well as the sacrifice and the promised blessings from keeping those covenants.

“One of the promised blessings in this guide is that our relationship with God will deepen,” she explained.

Related Story See more of Church News' coverage of BYU Education Week

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman teaches from the "For the Strength of Youth" guide during BYU Education Week in Provo, Utah, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Abby Shelton, BYU

President Lund reminded the audience about the sacrament — as people keep the commandments and take the name of Christ upon them, the promise is that His Spirit will always be with them. “My prayer that your family and mine will build better lives together turning to the power of our covenants,” he said.

President Lund also invited youth and youth leaders to learn the Aaronic Priesthood quorum theme and Young Women theme and say them often: “There is power in hearing our own voices speak truth and then feeling it resonate as the Holy Ghost confirms our identity,” he said.

President Freeman said she knows that Jesus Christ is the strength of youth.

“If we can lead them to know who He is, He can heal them, He can strengthen them, He can increase their capacity for good. He can help them to live up to their greatest purpose and potential — that which they came to earth to perform,” she said. “That is what happens when we become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ.”

Creating lifelong disciples of Christ

Tamara Runia and Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselors in the Young Men and Young Woman General Presidencies, teach on “Using Principles in the FSY Guide to Teach Lifelong Discipleship” during BYU Education Week in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Abby Shelton, BYU

On Thursday, Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the general Young Women presidency, acknowledged that the new “For the Strength of Youth” handbook might feel unfamiliar due to its shift from rules to eternal truths. However, the goal remains the same: “To create lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ.”

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the general Young Men presidency, explained that these guidelines are a higher law inviting youth to walk in God’s light. “If we teach principles, then they will obey out of covenant for life,” he taught. “That’s what we’re stepping up to, the principles that when internalized, will allow them to govern themselves for a lifetime.”

Discussing the “For the Strength of Youth” section “Walk in God’s light,” Brother Wilcox encouraged reframing covenants as a “warm relationship” rather than a “cold contract.” Learning the principles from the guide helps youth understand that the Spirit is more often a quiet furnace than an overwhelming fire. “Let’s please teach young people to have a realistic expectation and to know that when they feel comfortable when they feel peace, that is the Spirit, and that Spirit can help them make good choices.”

Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men General Presidency, teaches “Using Principles in the FSY Guide to Teach Lifelong Discipleship” during BYU Education Week in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Abby Shelton, BYU

Sister Runia urged the audience to listen to the Spirit’s “special acoustics” guiding them. The “For the Strength of Youth” guide teaches, “Learning to be aware of the Spirit takes time, practice and patience. He speaks to different people in different ways. Don’t overlook simple things.”

Another guideline Sister Runia offered was understanding that “how you treat a body affects the Spirit.” She explained that our spiritual health is influenced by what we read, watch and listen to because we are beings of light. Before engaging with any media, she advised asking, “Do I see any light in this?”

Tamara Runia, first counselor in the Young Woman General Presidency, teaches on “Using Principles in the FSY Guide to Teach Lifelong Discipleship” during BYU Education Week in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Abby Shelton, BYU

Brother Wilcox discussed another section of the “For the Strength of Youth” guide, “Your body is sacred,” pointing out that modesty issues can be addressed by understanding that “Heavenly Father wants us to see each other for who we really are, not just physically bodies but His beloved children with a divine destiny.”

The “For the Strength of Youth” guide teaches, “If you find that situations or activities make temptations stronger, avoid them. You know what those situations and activities are.” Sister Runia emphasized that the body is a gift, not a punishment, and it requires patience and care to manage natural appetites. She counseled, “Be good, and be smart.”

Finding freedom and joy through Jesus Christ

Brother Michael T. Nelson, right, and Sister Andrea M. Spannaus, second counselors in the Young Men and Young Woman General Presidencies, interact with Brother Alin Spannaus as they teach on “Using Principles in the FSY Guide to Teach Lifelong Discipleship.” | Abby Shelton, BYU

On Friday, Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the general Young Women presidency, invited the assembled listeners to review the last two sections of the “For the Strength of Youth” guide after listening to her remarks. She spoke to parents and youth leaders about ways to teach children and youth under their care how to live the fifth section of the “For the Strength of Youth” handbook, “Truth will make you free.”

Sister Spannaus began by singing the first few lines of the song, “Keep the Commandments,” a Primary song found in the Church’s hymnal that she would often sing as she biked from lesson to lesson while serving as a full-time missionary. The simple principles contained in the song helped her focus on what really matters. “When we put the word of God in action,” said Sister Spannaus, “we become followers of Jesus Christ, or doers.”

Sister Spannaus invited her husband Brother Alin Spannaus and Brother Michael T. Nelson, second counselor in the general Young Men presidency, to the stage to play a game she called, “Unfortunately/Fortunately.” She started off by sharing an “unfortunate” situation that a child or youth could find themselves in. Brother Spannaus and Brother Nelson then responded by finding things about the situation that were “fortunate,” reframing the difficult situation into one with a solution. “This is an excellent way to practice having a positive mindset in a bad situation,” said Sister Spannaus.

Sister Andrea M. Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Woman General Presidency, teach on “Using Principles in the FSY Guide to Teach Lifelong Discipleship.” | Abby Shelton, BYU

Brother Nelson recounted the story of Ammon from the Book of Mormon following the dramatic conversion experience he shared with Alma the Younger. Following their conversion, they traveled around the land teaching about Jesus Christ and encouraging “everyone to taste the joy that flowed from the Savior to fill their souls.” Using Ammon’s example, he taught his listeners how to encourage their youth to find joy in following the commandments.

Brother Nelson concluded his remarks by explaining that the best way to find joy was to stay connected to the true vine of Jesus Christ. “When we stay connected to Christ and focused on glorifying our Heavenly Father,” said Brother Nelson, “our relationship with God becomes more dear to us.” He also pointed out the natural progression of the first and last chapters of the “For the Strength of Youth” guidebook. “The guide begins with ‘Jesus Christ will help you,’ and concludes that we can ‘Find joy in Jesus.’”