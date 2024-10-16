The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Russell M. Nelson greets Her Excellency Lianys Torres Rivera, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Cuba, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba, Her Excellency Lianys Torres Rivera, met with the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.

The visit at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City followed a tour of Welfare Square, the main hub of the Church’s welfare and humanitarian services.

Torres Rivera was invited to visit Utah by Brigham Young University.

President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors in the First Presidency, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, also met with Torres Rivera’s husband, Carlos Alfredo, and the Third Secretary of the Embassy, Lucia Mercedes Pérez Cuervo.

The Cuban delegation’s visit included other activities to deepen its understanding of the Church’s humanitarian, educational and missionary efforts, according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

President Nelson presented a copy of the Book of Mormon to Torres Rivera during the visit.

President Russell M. Nelson presents a copy of the Book of Mormon to Her Excellency Lianys Torres Rivera, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Cuba, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City, Utah. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The delegation also viewed the BYU campus in Provo, Utah on Wednesday, Oct. 16, and met with BYU President C. Shane Reese.

While in Provo, the delegation toured the Provo Missionary Training Center to gain a comprehensive view of the Church’s missionary programs.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will host a dinner for the delegation Wednesday night.

Cuba’s previous ambassador to the United States, José R. Cabañas, also met with the First Presidency during a visit to Temple Square in Salt Lake City in October 2019.

The ambassador and First Presidency discussed the importance of solidarity after natural disasters and the Church’s cooperation with social and community organizations in Cuba.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency; Carlos Alfredo; Her Excellency Lianys Torres Rivera, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Cuba; President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency; Lucia Mercedes Pérez Cuervo, Third Secretary of the Embassy; and Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles pose for a photo on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City, Utah. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

History of the Church in Cuba

The Church does not have full-time missionaries in Cuba, but membership there has been gradually growing since its first branch was organized in 2004. Now over 600 Cubans have joined the Church.

Elder Soares visited Cuba in November 2022, making him the third Apostle to visit the island nation.

Elder Soares also visited with Cuban government leaders during his visit — including the head of the Office of Religious Affairs.

He delivered a special blessing of love and protection on the members in Cuba, encouraging them to recognize the Savior Jesus Christ in their lives.

Elder David A. Bednar visited in February 2012 and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland in June 2014, when he organized the Church’s second branch in the country.

The fifth congregation in the Havana Cuban District was organized in May 2023.

President Russell M. Nelson greets Lucia Mercedes Pérez Cuervo of the Embassy of Cuba on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City, Utah. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Russell M. Nelson speaks with Her Excellency Lianys Torres Rivera, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Cuba, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City, Utah. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints