Video: Why Latter-day Saints should ‘Trust the Youth’

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Clark G. Gilbert, a General Authority Seventy and commissioner of Church education, express confidence in the rising generation and encourage others to do the same in the Church News video “Trust the Youth.”

Youth and young adults — often referred to in the Church as the rising generation — face challenges unique to any generation that preceded them. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has invested in supporting and strengthening youth since its founding in 1830.

In his role as chairman of the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees of the Church Educational System, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles sees the fruits born of that rising generation on a regular basis.

“We are doing everything we can to invest in them and to help them succeed,” Elder Christofferson said in a recent Church News interview.

Elder Christofferson was joined by the commissioner of Church education, Elder Clark G. Gilbert. Elder Gilbert is also a General Authority Seventy.

As he has worked with these youth and young adults, he has come to a conclusion that he hopes others will embrace, as well.

“To all of us who love and admire and who work with young adults and youth — trust them,” Elder Gilbert said.

Both Elder Christofferson and Elder Gilbert talk about how important the role of this growing generation is ahead of the Second Coming of Jesus Christ in a new Church News video titled, “Trust the Youth.”