Knowing one’s divine identity can be a source of strength, Elder Kearon tells Caribbean youth

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets members in Georgetown, Guyana, on Feb. 11, 2025.

Latter-day Saint youth gathered in Kingston, Jamaica — in person and via broadcast from around the Caribbean — on Feb. 9 for a devotional with Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Do you sometimes feel like everyone is looking at you? Does it make you feel vulnerable? I wish everyone would not worry so much. You are sons and daughters of God,” the Church leader said.

Elder Kearon shared memories of attending an isolated boarding school in England at age 10. He described feeling miserable, lonely and like everyone was watching him. “I wished I knew then what I know now — that I am a child of God. It would have made such a difference in my life.”

Elder Kearon taught that knowing one’s divine identity can be a source of comfort and strength.

“You are not alone because you are a child of God,” he said.

Elder Kearon’s message to the youth in Jamaica was part of a eight-day ministry that included visits to Kingston, Jamaica; Georgetown, Guyana; and Quetzaltenango, Guatemala.

In Jamaica and Guyana, Elder Kearon was accompanied by his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, and Elder Vern P. Stanfill, a General Authority Seventy who serves as second counselor in the Church’s Caribbean Area presidency, along with his wife, Sister Alicia Stanfill.

Kingston, Jamaica

In his first visit to Jamaica, the third-largest island in the Caribbean, Elder Kearon presided over various ecclesiastical meetings at the Constant Spring Chapel in Kingston — including a devotional with more than 350 youth — and shared messages of hope, love and faith.

Speaking to the Jamaica Kingston Mission on Saturday, Feb. 8, Elder Kearon urged missionaries to move forward with energy and purpose, quoting from the hymn “Let Us All Press On” to inspire courage and determination.

He emphasized that missionaries should become the message of joy they preach, becoming living examples of the gospel. He also invited them to earnestly pray for joy, happiness and the ability to be good servants.

The same day in Kingston, Elder Kearon met with leaders of both the Kingston Jamaica Stake and Barbados Bridgetown Mission. He expressed gratitude for the leaders’ dedicated service and encouraged them to “cultivate the bright side of life,” setting a Christ-centered climate in their wards and stakes.

He spoke of the importance of ministering to less-active members as essential for helping them return to activity. He also encouraged leaders to be cheerful, kind, caring and welcoming.

Speaking at the Kingston Jamaica Stake conference on Sunday, Feb. 9, Elder Kearon shared an anecdote from his youth in the Arabian desert, describing an oasis that symbolized the “living water” offered by the Savior. He referenced John 10:10, “I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly,” and encouraged sharing this abundant life with others.

Elder Kearon expressed love for the members and invited them to remember and find spiritual strength in two scriptures.

The first is Isaiah 41:10, which reads, “Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.”

The second was Ephesians 6:10, which instructs to “be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.”

Georgetown, Guyana

In Georgetown, Guyana, Feb. 10-12, Elder Kearon met with missionaries from the Guyana Georgetown Mission and members of the Georgetown Guyana and Berbice Guyana districts, according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Elder Kearon expressed love for the missionaries and highlighted the importance of being positive and joyful in missionary work. He referenced Hebrews 12 and explained how the Savior endured the cross with joy, knowing it would save and heal everyone. Elder Kearon also stressed the importance of starting each day with a meaningful prayer and said it would influence the success of their missions.

Later that evening, over 1,000 members attended a devotional in person and online. Elder Kearon urged them to seek spiritual growth and commit to the gospel, assuring that the Lord knows their potential and will guide them and help them to fulfill challenging assignments. He reminded them that trials are inevitable but should not define them, encouraging positivity and hope for a bright future.

Quetzaltenango, Guatemala

Elder Kearon’s ministry tour concluded in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, Feb. 14-16, where he presided over meetings with the Guatemala Quetzaltenango and Guatemala Retalhuleu missions as well as with youth, young adults and members, leadership training sessions and a stake conference.

