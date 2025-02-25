LIMA, Peru — Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles had a “positive” meeting with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the government palace.
“She recognizes the Church and the actions that we have taken to help the people here in this country,” Elder Soares said. “And it was interesting to hear her thoughts on the importance of family, religious freedom and great initiatives to support the ones who are less fortunate in life.”
Elder Soares was accompanied by Elder Jorge T. Becerra, General Authority Seventy and president of the South America Northwest Area; President Michael O. Leavitt, president of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square; President L. Whitney Clayton, first counselor in the choir presidency; former Utah Sen. Mitt Romney; and other Church area leaders.
Elder Soares was in Lima, Peru, the week of Feb. 19-23 with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square for their “Songs of Hope” tour.
“Our role is not only to accompany the choir and to welcome everybody, but also to build relationships with community and government leaders,” he said of his ministry with the choir and orchestra.
Ministry in Peru
Elder Soares also met with a variety of community and government leaders.
“We met with the ambassador of the United States to learn more about her work in behalf of this country and what we can do to help support her efforts, in terms of education and humanitarian initiative,” Elder Soares said.
He continued: “We’re exploring all opportunities so we can combine efforts to help the people in this country... Many doors are being opened because of the choir.”
Elder Soares, Romney, members of the choir presidency and the Church’s area presidency were at the Congress of the Republic of Peru on Wednesday, Feb. 19, where the choir was recognized with a medal of honor. Elder Soares presented Eduardo Salhuana, the president of the Congress, with a Christus statuette.
They also met interfaith leaders prior to the choir and orchestra’s first concert. At the interfaith event, people from many religions and organizations came together.
“That unites and helps us to be in the same direction,” Elder Soares said. “No matter what religion or faith we adopt in our lives, we are all children of Heavenly Father. We belong to the same family. “
He said he felt a spirit of unity with them to “work and do something good for everyone.”
At the event, Elder Soares spoke in Spanish about peace and how that includes dialogue and communication. He also reiterated Church President Russell M. Nelson’s invitation to be a peacemaker and avoid contention.
Elder Soares, Elder Becerra, President Leavitt and Romney met with business and education leaders on Thursday, Feb. 20. Elder Soares was also part of a press conference with local media about the upcoming concert on Saturday, Feb. 22, in the National Stadium.
On Friday, Feb. 21, Elder Juan Pablo Villar, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the South America Northwest Area presidency; President Leavitt; Romney; Sariha Moya, Ecuador’s national Secretary of Planning and a Latter-day Saint; and Guillermo Estrugo, the Church’s area communications director, met with local city government officials.
Church in Peru
There are about 700,000 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Peru.
“The gospel is growing and it’s blessing the lives of people,” Elder Soares said.
People in South America feel a connection to God, he said. “We want to help strengthen that connection. We want people to come closer to Jesus Christ.”
The choir has helped open many doors in this country, Elder Soares said.
“Inspirational music helps people to feel the love of God and the Savior, Jesus Christ. That is what we preach to the world. We invite people to come unto Christ and enjoy the blessings of His,” Elder Soares said.
Romney was invited to come to Peru by choir President Michael O. Leavitt, who is also his friend.
“[My wife] Ann and I would love to be able to have an excuse to come listen to the choir,” Mitt Romney said.
Romney said that through their meetings, they are sharing how the Church helps lift people with education, humanitarian and self-reliance programs.
The Church “is making a real effort not just to lift people spiritually,” he said, “but to lift them intellectually and advance their careers, and advance the economies of the countries where we participate.”