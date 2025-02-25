Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, center, poses for a photo with Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center right, Elder Jorge T. Becerra, General Authority Seventy and president the South America Northwest Area, fourth from right; Tabernacle Choir President Michael O. Leavitt, center left; former U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, fourth from left; President L. Whitney Clayton, first counselor in the choir presidency, second from left; Guillermo Estrugo, South America Northwest Area communications director, far right; and other local Church leaders during a meeting at the Government Palace in Lima, Peru, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.

LIMA, Peru — Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles had a “positive” meeting with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the government palace.

“She recognizes the Church and the actions that we have taken to help the people here in this country,” Elder Soares said. “And it was interesting to hear her thoughts on the importance of family, religious freedom and great initiatives to support the ones who are less fortunate in life.”

Elder Soares was accompanied by Elder Jorge T. Becerra, General Authority Seventy and president of the South America Northwest Area; President Michael O. Leavitt, president of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square; President L. Whitney Clayton, first counselor in the choir presidency; former Utah Sen. Mitt Romney; and other Church area leaders.

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, left, speaks during a meeting with Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, back left, Elder Jorge T. Becerra, General Authority Seventy and president of the South America Northwest Area; former U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney; Tabernacle Choir President Michael O. Leavitt; President L. Whitney Clayton, first counselor in the choir presidency; Guillermo Estrugo, South America Northwest Area communications director; and government officials, front, during a meeting at the Government Palace in Lima, Peru, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Soares was in Lima, Peru, the week of Feb. 19-23 with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square for their “Songs of Hope” tour.

“Our role is not only to accompany the choir and to welcome everybody, but also to build relationships with community and government leaders,” he said of his ministry with the choir and orchestra.

Elder Ulisses Soares the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints talks about his visit with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte at the Presidential Palace in Lima, Peru, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ministry in Peru

Elder Soares also met with a variety of community and government leaders.

“We met with the ambassador of the United States to learn more about her work in behalf of this country and what we can do to help support her efforts, in terms of education and humanitarian initiative,” Elder Soares said.

He continued: “We’re exploring all opportunities so we can combine efforts to help the people in this country... Many doors are being opened because of the choir.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, presents the President of the Congress of Peru, Eduardo Salhuana, right, with a Christus statuette after Congress awarded the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square with a medal of honor at the Legislative Palace in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Eduardo Salhuana, president of the Congress of the Republic of Peru, presents a medal of honor to Tabernacle Choir President Michael O. Leavitt in the Hall of Democracy in the congressional building in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. | Randy Collier, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

Elder Soares, Romney, members of the choir presidency and the Church’s area presidency were at the Congress of the Republic of Peru on Wednesday, Feb. 19, where the choir was recognized with a medal of honor. Elder Soares presented Eduardo Salhuana, the president of the Congress, with a Christus statuette.

Meredith Campbell, left, Christine Smaellie, Jules Aamodt and Jonny Stewart, of the Orchestra at Temple Square, play during a presentation at the Congress of the Republic of Peru in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. | Randy Collier, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

They also met interfaith leaders prior to the choir and orchestra’s first concert. At the interfaith event, people from many religions and organizations came together.

“That unites and helps us to be in the same direction,” Elder Soares said. “No matter what religion or faith we adopt in our lives, we are all children of Heavenly Father. We belong to the same family. “

Elder Ulisses Soares, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, poses for a photo with other religious leaders during an interfaith meeting at the Limatambo Chapel in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

He said he felt a spirit of unity with them to “work and do something good for everyone.”

At the event, Elder Soares spoke in Spanish about peace and how that includes dialogue and communication. He also reiterated Church President Russell M. Nelson’s invitation to be a peacemaker and avoid contention.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during an interfaith meeting at the Limatambo Chapel in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Elder Soares, Elder Becerra, President Leavitt and Romney met with business and education leaders on Thursday, Feb. 20. Elder Soares was also part of a press conference with local media about the upcoming concert on Saturday, Feb. 22, in the National Stadium.

From left: Gonzalo Hermosa, one of the leading members of Los Kjarkas; Mauricio Mesones, Peruvian singer; Dr. Mack Wilberg, The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square music director; Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and Guillermo Estrugo, the Church’s area communications director, pose for a photo after a press conference about The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” world tour at The Westin Lima Hotel and Convention Center in Lima, Peru, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

On Friday, Feb. 21, Elder Juan Pablo Villar, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the South America Northwest Area presidency; President Leavitt; Romney; Sariha Moya, Ecuador’s national Secretary of Planning and a Latter-day Saint; and Guillermo Estrugo, the Church’s area communications director, met with local city government officials.

Former U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, left, and former Utah Governor and current president of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, Michael O. Leavitt, second from left, participate in a forum centered around public service at the Westin Hotel in Lima Peru Friday, February 21, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church in Peru

There are about 700,000 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Peru.

“The gospel is growing and it’s blessing the lives of people,” Elder Soares said.

People in South America feel a connection to God, he said. “We want to help strengthen that connection. We want people to come closer to Jesus Christ.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles laughs during an interview about The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” world tour at The Westin Lima Hotel and Convention Center in Lima, Peru, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The choir has helped open many doors in this country, Elder Soares said.

“Inspirational music helps people to feel the love of God and the Savior, Jesus Christ. That is what we preach to the world. We invite people to come unto Christ and enjoy the blessings of His,” Elder Soares said.

Romney was invited to come to Peru by choir President Michael O. Leavitt, who is also his friend.

“[My wife] Ann and I would love to be able to have an excuse to come listen to the choir,” Mitt Romney said.

Former U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, lefft, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, and President L. Whitney Clayton, first counselor in The Tabernacle Choir presidency, right, pose for a photo before The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's “Songs of Hope” world tour concert at The Westin Lima Hotel and Convention Center in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Romney said that through their meetings, they are sharing how the Church helps lift people with education, humanitarian and self-reliance programs.

The Church “is making a real effort not just to lift people spiritually,” he said, “but to lift them intellectually and advance their careers, and advance the economies of the countries where we participate.”