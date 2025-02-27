In return to Zambia, Elder Renlund shares 5 foundational principles for life

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a stake center in Lusaka, Zambia, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.

Prior to his call to serve as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Dale G. Renlund served in the area presidency of the Church’s Africa Southeast Area based in Johannesburg, South Africa. During the five years he served there, he spent three years as the area president with a current fellow Apostle, Elder Ulisses Soares, as his first counselor. From 2009-2014, Elder Renlund ministered to the people in nearly 20 countries. In February 2025, he returned to the same area to minister again.

Accompanied by his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, Elder Renlund spoke to Latter-day Saints and friends in Lusaka, Zambia, on Sunday, Feb. 16, according to the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shakes hands with children following a devotional in Lusaka, Zambia on Sunday, Feb. 16. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

5 foundational principles

In his message, Elder Renlund taught about five foundational principles to help overcome challenges in life.

Know one’s identity in Christ. Have faith in Jesus Christ. Read and pray about the Book of Mormon. Develop Christlike love and unity. Develop the desire to serve in the Savior’s work.

Elder Renlund taught that the fifth of these principles is a product of the first four.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to young adults in a devotional in Lusaka, Zambia, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“If we stand by the first four — knowing our identity, our faith in Jesus Christ, our firm belief in the Restoration of the gospel, and developing Christlike love and unity — the natural outcome is a deep desire to join the Savior in His work, to assist Him in His glorious mission,” Elder Renlund said.

The power of the Book of Mormon: A personal invitation

Elder Renlund told his story of being an 11-year-old boy in Sweden. A mission president invited him to read the Book of Mormon and pray to know if it is true. Elder Renlund recalled how this invitation helped him build his testimony.

Harkening back to his experience years earlier, Elder Renlund now invited the 11-year-olds in Lusaka to accompany him on the rostrum. As they stood next to each other in front of the audience, he invited them to do what he had done.

“Will you read the Book of Mormon as I did when I was your age? Will you pray about it? Will you help your parents do the same?” he asked.

The children all nodded. Elder Renlund then turned to the audience and told the rest of his listeners, “If they can do it, you can too.”

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, greet women following a meeting in Lusaka, Zambia on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Join in the Savior’s work

Elder Renlund also invited those present to open their hearts to serving in the Lord’s vineyard.

“Be willing to serve. Be willing to share. Be willing to use the talents you have been given to help Jesus Christ in His latter-day work to bring salvation to the children of men,” he said.

Elder Renlund took time following the meeting to greet each of the more than 1,200 Latter-day Saints and friends who attended.

One sister from the Lusaka Zambia Stake, Sam Pashad, said: “Being here today, I was reminded of the Savior’s love. Hearing Elder Renlund talk about my divine nature touched my heart because it reaffirmed what I had already learned in Primary, something I sometimes tend to forget: I am a child of God.”

Young adult devotional

That same day, Elder Renlund spoke to young adults in a devotional. He taught that knowing the Savior is not restricted by gender or calling. He said it is a spiritual gift accessible to all who qualify for it.

“To know that Jesus Christ was crucified for the sins of the world, for your sins and mine, is a precious gift,” he said.

Sister Renlund said it is not enough to know something about the gospel.

“To know something, you must act on it,” she explained. “Faith grows through action.”

Sister Renlund invited young adults to demonstrate their faith by acting on it.

Elder Renlund said each person must choose to exercise faith in Jesus Christ, serve Him and invite His Spirit into their lives.

“When we do this,” he said, “mountains shall flee before us and rivers will turn from their course.”