Video: President Holland shares feelings of love to those rebuilding from fires in Southern California

In this Church News video, Church members in Southern California share about experiencing President Holland’s ‘Apostolic Comfort’ following devastating fires

Aerial vide of a multibuilding Latter-day Saint meetinghouse with the words "Apostolic Comfort" in bottom lefthand corner.
In the Church News video "Apostolic Comfort," President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shares feelings of love to those rebuilding from the January 2025 fires in Southern California. Screenshot from YouTube
Church News
By Church News

Following fires that displaced nearly 200,000 people and destroyed homes across multiple cities, President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, ministered in Van Nuys, California, to Latter-day Saints whose lives had been turned upside down by the tragedy.

“We cry with you, we pray with you, you are not isolated, you are not forgotten,” President Holland said.

In a new Church News video titled “Apostolic Comfort,” President Holland shares his feelings of love for those who are working to rebuild their lives in the fires’ aftermath.

Mike and Susan Christensen from the Pasadena Ward in Altadena, California; Matthew and Wendy Garff in the Pacific Palisades Ward in Pacific Palisades, California; Pasadena Ward Bishop Darren R. Baker and Amanda Baker, all members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, share their experiences with the fire, its aftermath and with hearing the words of an Apostle of Jesus Christ.

