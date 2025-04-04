Sister Spannaus encourages BYU–Pathway students to ‘hang in there’ and ‘enjoy the ride’

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, knows from experience that speaking and studying in a language other than one’s mother tongue is challenging.

In speaking to BYU–Pathway Worldwide students scattered in countries across the globe during a devotional broadcast on Friday, April 4, Sister Spannaus — who was born and raised in Argentina — expressed both empathy and encouragement.

“Now with my calling to serve in the general presidency of the Young Women, I need to give 98% of my talks and devotionals in English, like this one, and the time and effort I need to put into this is usually double,” Sister Spannaus related. “I also need someone to correct my grammar and make sure that my message is understandable. So, I understand when the same thing happens to you.”

However, despite difficulties, learners can rely on the Savior in accomplishing their righteous dreams and goals. “Remember that also in your studies these words are true: ‘I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me’ (Philippians 4:13)," she said.

Sister Spannaus promised that the Lord will magnify students’ efforts. “He will help you. Exercise faith and involve the Father in your plans. And then open your eyes to see the heavenly help and miracles that will come. Enjoy the ride,” she encouraged.

‘Hang in there’

Students sometimes might not feel they have enough time for homework or writing papers as they also juggle a job, family or Church callings, Sister Spannaus observed. “Sometimes, you could feel disappointed or frustrated. My friends, this is OK. Please, listen to me: Hang in there, and do not quit.”

Sister Spannaus then invited listeners to take out a piece of paper and a pen and divide the paper into two columns. “In the left column, make a list of your objectives, goals or dreams when you started your career at BYU–Pathway.”

After sharing of accomplishing her own goal of learning to drive as a young adult, Sister Spannaus asked students, “How is your attitude when you are setting goals? Are you setting your goals from a positive state of mind, with positive thoughts and energy? We need to involve our Father and pray with faith because it is not just you; it is with the Lord’s help that you can reach your full potential.”

Going back to the sheet of paper, Sister Spannaus invited listeners to read through their goals once more. “Do you need to make any adjustment to achieve your first objective? On the right column, write the adjustments you need to make. And maybe you already have better objectives than the ones you had at the beginning.”

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks to BYU–Pathway Worldwide students during a broadcast on Friday, April 4, 2025. | Screenshot, byupathway.org

Individuals can yoke themselves to the Savior and allow Him to share the load, Sister Spannaus said. “He will do His part, but we need to do ours.”

In a book titled, “Accomplishing the Impossible: What God Does, What We Can Do,” President Russell M. Nelson taught, “Education is yours to obtain. No one else can gain it for you. Wherever you are, develop a deep desire to learn.”

Added Sister Spannaus: “So please, go on.”

She then extended two invitations. First, to those wanting to improve their English, she invited to read the Book of Mormon every day in English. “Out loud? Even better,” she said.

Next, for those who want to know how to better organize their time or to make goals or plans from a place of optimism, she invited to pray with faith, “asking Heavenly Father in faith to show you how you can achieve your goals in a more effective way.”

Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ are interested in students’ lives, Sister Spannaus said. “They will help you in such a way that you will find time to do all that you need to be doing with your family, your calling, your job, and your studies. He knows your efforts and your desire to study and to graduate.”