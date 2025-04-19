Using Primary song lyrics, President Porter shares 3 lifelines that can help individuals on the journey of becoming

BYU–Hawaii graduates line up for processional prior to commencement on the Laie, Hawaii, campus on Friday, April 18, 2025.

As poor newlyweds, Primary General President Susan B. Porter and her husband, the late Elder Bruce D. Porter, became the proud owners of an old red couch someone else had left for the garbage truck.

The two spent many “happy hours” on that old red couch, President Porter recalled, sharing their hopes and dreams and plans for the future.

“What are your hopes and dreams?” President Porter asked graduates of Brigham Young University–Hawaii during commencement exercises in the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, on Friday, April 18.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter speaks during BYU–Hawaii commencement held in the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, on Friday, April 18, 2025. | Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

President Porter noted that graduates had most likely been asked what they want to be — teacher or computer scientist, doctor or entrepreneur.

“In our time together I’d like to consider the question, not of what are you going to be, but who are you going to become,” said President Porter.

Friday’s proceedings included more than 350 graduates from 33 countries and 24 U.S. states. As graduates prepare to disperse to locations around the globe, President Porter encouraged them to periodically ask themselves, “Who am I becoming?”

She promised, “You can move forward filled with hope as you embark on the next phase of your life’s journey, filled with a desire to become the glorious son or daughter of God that He wants to help you to become.”

Using the words of Primary songs, President Porter shared three lifelines that have helped, guided and strengthened her on her own journey of becoming.

Graduates listen as Primary General President Susan H. Porter speaks during commencement held in the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, on Friday, April 18, 2025. | Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

BYU–Hawaii winter 2025 graduates: 355 received bachelor's degrees

9 received associate's degrees

Come from 33 countries

ages 19 to 35 years old

years old 50% come from outside the U.S.

Other 50% come from 24 states

13% are from Oceania

19% are from the Asian Rim

90% held a campus job or worked at the Polynesian Cultural Center

Heartfelt prayer

Quoting the words of “A Child’s Prayer,” President Porter asked: “Have you ever cried out in your heart the words of this Primary song? ‘Heavenly Father, are you really there? And, do you hear and answer every child’s prayer?’ And then, have you felt the reassuring whispering of the Spirit: ‘Pray, He is there. Speak, He is listening’?” ("Children’s Songbook," p. 12).

Church President Russell M. Nelson has taught, “Our prayers can be — and should be — living discussions with our Heavenly Father” (“Think Celestial,” October 2023 general conference).

Think about what it means to have a discussion with God, President Porter told graduates. “Talk to your Heavenly Father in prayer multiple times a day. You can reach up when you’re on your knees at home and frequently during the day. Open your heart and share your hopes and dreams, disappointments and fears.”

When things haven’t gone the way she prayed for, President Porter said she has learned from experience not to ask “why” but “what” — “I ask Him what I can learn from this experience and what He would have me do.”

BYU–Hawaii graduates line up for processional prior to commencement on the Laie, Hawaii, campus on Friday, April 18, 2025. | Douglas Ferreira, BYU–Hawaii

Scripture study

“How many of you remember singing ’Scripture power, keeps me safe from sin’ at the top of your lungs in Primary?” President Porter asked, then quoting the lyrics: “Because I want the power His word will give to me, I’m changing how I live, I’m changing what I’ll be … Scripture power! Every day I need the power that I get each time I read.”

When her father and husband died within three months of each other, President Porter said she looked to the example of Ruth in the Old Testament, who stayed true to her faith and moved forward despite also losing her husband and father-in-law.

“Studying the scriptures tunes our hearts to recognize the voice of the Lord more clearly. We can receive guidance that will help us make decisions on our journey,” she said.

BYU–Hawaii graduates celebrates outside the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, following commencement on Friday, April 18, 2025. | Douglas Ferriera, BYU–Hawaii

Temple covenants

“I love to see the temple, I’m going there someday, to feel the Holy Spirit to listen and to pray… I love to see the temple I’ll go inside someday. I’ll covenant with my Father; I’ll promise to obey” (“I Love to See the Temple,” “Children’s Songbook,” p. 95).

The prophet Nephi saw in vision “the power of the Lamb of God” that descended upon the saints of the church of the Lamb (1 Nephi 14:14).

“That blessing is available to you,” President Porter told graduates. “You can be armed with the power of God as you make and keep covenants in holy temples. I encourage you to prepare to make covenants in the house of the Lord if you have not done so yet.”

In the temple, President Porter said she is able to set aside the world, feel God’s presence and receive answers to prayers. “As I have tried to honor the sacred covenants I have made in the house of the Lord, I have received power to do what the Lord has asked of me. Feeling the peace and joy and strength that only the Savior can offer changes us, chasing fear and doubt away.”

Prayer, scriptures and temple covenants are conduits through which individuals can receive the Savior’s guidance, strength and peace through the journey of becoming, she said.

BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III, left, and Primary General President Susan H. Porter enter the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, for commencement on April 18, 2025. | Douglas Ferreira, BYU–Hawaii

In his brief remarks, BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III reminded graduates of counsel from President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, and Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as they spoke at BYU–Hawaii, as well as words from President Nelson during his Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults.

“I want to remind you that you personally have been prepared to bless the lives of your families and your communities. The Lord’s prophets, each member of the Church, your Savior Jesus Christ, and your Heavenly Father have all worked for you to have this opportunity at BYU–Hawaii — so that you would be uniquely prepared to live and lead in Asia and the Pacific and bless the lives of others.

“Prayerfully consider this charge and this responsibility. The Lord will bless you when you use the gifts and talents you’ve been given in accordance with His will,” President Kauwe said.

In addition to President Porter and Elder Kauwe, the graduation ceremony also included remarks by R. Kelly Haws, assistant commissioner of the Church Educational System, and Rosalind Pedron, a Samoan graduate majoring in political science and Pacific Islands Studies.

A BYU–Hawaii graduates celebrates outside the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, following commencement on Friday, April 18, 2025. | Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

A BYU–Hawaii graduate celebrates outside the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, following commencement on Friday, April 18, 2025. | Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

BYU–Hawaii graduates line up for processional prior to commencement on the Laie, Hawaii, campus on Friday, April 18, 2025. | Douglas Ferreira, BYU–Hawaii