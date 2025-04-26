Pope Francis’ funeral gives time to reflect on a life of Christian service

The coffin of Pope Francis arrives at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome, Italy, Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Members of the Catholic Church and others around the world fixed their eyes and prayers on the Vatican on Saturday, April 26, for the funeral of Pope Francis.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025. He was a native of Argentina and the first Latin American pontiff. He led the Catholic Church for 12 years.

Nearly 250,000 people were in and around the Vatican to show their thanks for Pope Francis’ leadership and to say goodbye to him.

The streets of Rome were also filled with those hoping to see the procession from St. Peter’s Square to the Basilica of St. Mary Major.

The outdoor funeral included the Catholic ritual of Holy Communion, Bible readings and Gregorian chants.

The coffin of Pope Francis is transported in front of the Colosseum on its way to St. Mary Major where he will be buried, Rome, Italy, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Mauro Scrobogna, LaPresse via the Associated Press

The Catholic Church’s College of Cardinals is similar to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, spoke at the pope’s funeral.

“He was a pope among the people, with an open heart towards everyone,” Cardinal Re said.

Dean of the College of Cardinals Giovanni Battista Re, center, presides over the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Andrew Medichini, Associated Press

Cardinal Re told how the pope shared the joy of the Gospel as he met with individuals around the world.

Pope Francis’ service over more than a decade included ministry trips to different countries including Iraq, the United States and Mexico. The day prior to his death, he shared his final message on Easter Sunday at St. Peter’s Square.

The conclave to select the next pope is expected to convene in May, following a nine-day period of mourning for the church that began with the Saturday’s funeral.

Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Europe Central Area, and his wife, Sister Fabiana Bennett Alliaud, represented the First Presidency at the funeral.

Elder Ruben V. Alliaud, president of the Church's Europe Central Area and a General Authority Seventy, is joined by his wife, Sister Fabiana Bennett Alliaud, at the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday, April 26, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, expressed their shared condolences at news of the pope’s passing in a statement published on Monday.

The statement posted on ChurchofJesusChrist.org reads:

“We join the world in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. His courageous and compassionate leadership has blessed countless lives. We extend our heartfelt condolences to all who looked to him for inspiration and counsel. As the world pauses to remember his example of forgiveness and service, we feel deep gratitude for the goodness of a life well lived and rejoice in the hope of a glorious resurrection made possible through the atoning sacrifice of Jesus Christ.”

Both President Nelson and President Eyring had met with Pope Francis during his time as leader of the Catholic faith.