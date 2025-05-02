Sister Tracy Y. Browning joins National Day of Prayer event at White House

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, attends the White House event marking the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

After representing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at a White House Rose Garden event in honor of the National Day of Prayer in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, May 1, Sister Tracy Y. Browning said there “is power in unifying our voices in prayers.”

“It was wonderful to be gathered together with so many religious leaders from such diverse faith traditions,” said Sister Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency.

Sister Browning said after returning to Utah that she found it “particularly sweet” to listen as those who offered prayers communicated with God “in their own special ways.”

Reflecting on the National Day of Prayer — a time for leaders and others in the United States to ask God for strength and direction and express thanks to Him for His goodness and grace — Sister Browning said, “I think it is marvelous that there is this opportunity that we have as believers to come together and petition to God for our needs.”

She also noted that it is a blessing for Latter-day Saints to know that the “power of prayer can be manifest in our lives every day.”

As she reflected on the event, Sister Browning said a scripture found in James 5:16, came to her mind.

“The first part of that scripture invites us to ‘pray one for another.’ And the next part of that scripture is a reminder that ‘the fervent prayer’ of the righteous can accomplish much,” she said. “There are blessings that come when we pray for one another.”

Sister Browning’s attendance is the latest instance of Latter-day Saint leaders engaging in national observances that promote faith and community.

Then-Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham offered a prayer at the White House’s National Day of Prayer event in 2018, as did then-Primary General President Joy D. Jones in 2019 and Debbie Marriott Harrison of the Church‘s D.C. Public Affairs Advisory Council in 2020.

And in 2017, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles offered a prayer at the post-inaugural interfaith National Prayer Service held at the Washington National Cathedral.

The United States has observed an annual National Day of Prayer since 1952. In 1988, the country began holding this day of prayer on the first Thursday in May.

A statement posted on ChurchofJesusChrist.org says: “While deeply personal, the act of prayer also extends outward for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church members have a deep sense of civic responsibility and a desire to contribute to and strengthen the spiritual and moral fabric of society. The participation of Church leaders in national prayer events is a manifestation of this belief, joining with others of faith to seek divine favor and guidance.”