‘You are children of the Most High God, not here by chance,’ Sister Dennis tells Ensign College students

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, center left, shakes hands with astudent before speaking at an Ensign College devotional in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, spoke to Ensign College students during the Tuesday, May 20, devotional, urging students to remember they are covenant sons and daughters of God and stay firmly connected to Him, engaging in their divine purpose.

Speaking to a room full of students who come from different countries and cultures, Sister Dennis, who comes from a multicultural family herself, shared her love for diverse backgrounds, saying that knowing people from different ethnicities, cultures and walks of life has enriched her life.

“We are all different, but what will unite us more than anything else is to remember who we are as daughters and sons of heavenly parents — we are spiritual sisters and brothers,” she said, recalling President Russell M. Nelson taught in a May 2022 worldwide young adult devotional that the Lord wants them to know they are “literally spirit children of God.”

‘Children of the Most High God’

Sister Dennis warned that Satan and the world will always try to convince God’s children they are merely children of men and what they do in life doesn’t matter.

“But it does matter,” she firmly stated. “You are children of the Most High God, and you are not here by chance. You have an important mission and purpose for being here on earth at this time.”

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during a devotional at Ensign College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Referencing Moses 1:1-22, when Satan tried to convince Moses that Moses was not actually God’s son, Sister Dennis instructed, “Don’t allow Satan and the voice of the world to negatively influence you and convince you that you are merely sons and daughters of men.”

Sister Dennis shared one of the analogies she often uses when speaking with youth and young adults. She told students to think about the final round of a championship game, asking them to consider who the coach would put in during those last few minutes when the stakes are higher than they have ever been. He would put in the players he has the most confidence in, she said.

Quoting what President Nelson said at a worldwide youth devotional in 2018, she said: “Our Heavenly Father has reserved many of His most noble spirits — perhaps, I might say, His finest team — for this final phase. Those noble spirits — those finest players, those heroes — are you!”

‘Stay firmly connected to God’

She told the students they are “sons and daughters of a King” and that nothing can compare to what He desires to give them. Nevertheless, they must be equipped with spiritual strength and fortitude because Satan will never stop trying to convince them otherwise.

“You alone are no match for him,” she said. “Stay firmly connected to God and His promises of divine power and protection through your covenant relationship with Him. Seek daily to access the blessings of the Savior’s Atonement.”

She recalled President Nelson’s plea during his first general conference message after becoming president of the Church.

“My beloved brothers and sisters, I plead with you to increase your spiritual capacity to receive revelation,” President Nelson said.

Students and attendees take notes as Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during a devotional at Ensign College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Sister Dennis asked the students, “What must he see coming that causes him to warn us that we will not survive spiritually without the guiding, directing, comforting and constant influence of the Holy Ghost?”

What the Prophet has said about the need for God’s power in the days ahead is true, said Sister Dennis, inviting students to deepen their relationship with the Savior through their covenant relationship with Him and Father in Heaven. It is vitally important to develop daily habits that will help them hear His voice, receive His guidance and know who they are as sons and daughters of God, she added.

‘Build upon the rock of our Redeemer’

Dandy Alan, a student who moved to Utah from Heredia, Costa Rica, a little over a year ago, said the message she received from Sister Dennis’ address was an answer to her prayers.

“This reminded me that I am a daughter of Heavenly Father and that even though we make mistakes and sometimes we have our doubts, He is always there for us,” Alan said.

Spencer Hansen, a student from Saratoga Springs, Utah, said the message was exactly what he needed to hear. “Hearing the message we were sent to this earth at this specific time for a specific reason means I have a mission in life,” Hansen said, adding that understanding who he is and learning ways to increasingly listen to the Spirit will help him know what God wants him to do.

Sister Dennis told the students there may be times of great uncertainty — saying she has also experienced those times — but choosing to walk forward with faith in Christ, trusting Him despite the uncertainty, grows a stronger and deeper relationship with Him.

“I testify that as we build upon the rock of our Redeemer, Jesus Christ, through a covenant relationship with Him and our Father in Heaven, we cannot fall,” Sister Dennis said.

Attendees sing the opening hymn to open a devotional featuring Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, at Ensign College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Ensign College Institute Choir sings during a devotional featuring Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, at Ensign College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News