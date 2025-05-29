Elder Renlund testifies to youth in South Korea of their divine worth, Jesus Christ’s Atonement

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks at a devotional in Busan, South Korea, on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

While meeting with youth in Busan, South Korea, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of the Atonement of Jesus Christ and the worth of an individual, and what youth can do to strengthen their own testimonies, reported ChurchofJesusChrist.org and the Church’s Korea Newsroom.

He was accompanied at the Saturday, May 17, gathering by his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, and Elder Christopher H. Kim, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church’s Asia North Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Seongmi “Sue” Kim, who all spoke during the meeting.

Using the example of high-priced auction items once owned by famous individuals, Elder Renlund illustrated that a person’s worth is defined by what Jesus Christ paid: an infinite price. Pointing to Doctrine and Covenants 18:10-13, Elder Renlund taught that Christ’s sacrifice enables repentance, overcomes death and rectifies life’s unfairness for all.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints interacts with youth at the pulpit during a devotional in Busan, South Korea, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Atonement was “the greatest battle that ever was won,” he said, quoting the hymn “Gethsemane.”

Like Simba’s journey and struggles back to his family in the movie “The Lion King,” everyone needs to recognize their own divine identity.

“Heavenly Father offers everything, but we must follow His path, not shortcuts,” Elder Renlund said.

Growing up, he misused his father’s ax, and it resulted in an injury, he said. This is like the dangers of stepping outside God’s “safety zone.”

“When we get outside of our safety zone, we are no longer protected,” he said. “The apostle Paul talked about putting on the armor of God. When you put armor on, you do not want to leave any gaps.”

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks at a devotional in Busan, South Korea, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The scriptures, living prophets and the Church’s teachings can protect against spiritual harm, he said.

Elder Renlund shared how, when he was 11 in Sweden, the mission presidency members invited the youth to read and later pray about the Book of Mormon. Because Elder Renlund wanted to be like his older brother, he accepted the invitation, too. Reading and praying about the Book of Mormon confirmed its truth and solidified his testimony of Jesus Christ, Joseph Smith and the restored Church.

Elder Renlund challenged the youth: “This is your kingdom. If you don’t fight for it, who will?”

Sister Renlund shared an experience from an African safari to illustrate the protective role of God’s commandments.

“They’re given to help protect us and ensure a good experience in this mortal life,” she said. She urged youth to trust God, embrace their divine identity and follow His commandments to find joy now and eternally.

Sister Ruth Renlund, wife of Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks at a devotional in Busan, South Korea, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Kim taught the youth about having “confidence in God’s presence,” encouraging youth to approach Heavenly Father with assurance and trusting in His love.

“It means being confident that He loves us more than we can comprehend and sends angels to us and those we love,” Elder Kim said.

Elder Christopher H. Kim, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Asia North Area presidency, speaks at a devotional in Busan, South Korea, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Kim acknowledged the challenges Korean youth face, including rigorous academic demands. Referencing Elder Renlund’s teachings, she reminded attendees that God’s goal is for His children to choose righteousness.

Said Sister Kim, “The prophets have taught that our rising generation are chosen spirits of Heavenly Father, sent to earth at this time to do important work.”

Sister Seongmi "Sue" Kim, wife of Elder Christopher H. Kim, General Authority Seveny, speaks at a devotional in Busan, South Korea, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Junha Park, 18, said of Elder Renlund’s teachings on divine worth: “I came to understand more deeply how much God loves me — far more than I can imagine.”

Park added, “I want to pray more sincerely and strive to follow the path He has given me.”

Hyunhwan Nam, 18, said that Elder Renlund’s story of gaining a testimony of the Book of Mormon at age 11 “made me ask myself — do I have that same conviction?”

He said it has prompted him to seek a deeper testimony through study and prayer.

Harang Seong, 18, said Sister Renlund’s safari experience “made me think about whether I’ve truly been living the gospel.”

She added, “I’ve had moments of doubt, but I learned that sincere prayer and scripture study can help me find truth.”

Church members listen to Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during a devotional in Busan, South Korea, on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints greets young children and their mother after a devotional in Busan, South Korea, on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints greets youth after a devotional in Busan, South Korea, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church members listen to Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during a devotional in Busan, South Korea, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints greets Church members after a devotional in Busan, South Korea, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church members gather for a devotional with Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Busan, South Korea, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints greets members after a devotional in Busan, South Korea, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints