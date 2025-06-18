Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves to young adults at a devotional in Lima, Peru, on May 28, 2025.

In what Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles called a demonstration of faith, more than a thousand young adults from Lima, Peru, attended a devotional and learned from a modern-day Apostle.

“Mortality is an important time for us, and this period of your life as a young adult is important because of all the decisions you are making,” Elder Andersen said as he began his message.

Elder Andersen was accompanied by his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen. Elder S. Mark Palmer of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Jacqueline Palmer, joined the Andersens on the ministry to the Church’s South America Northwest Area. For this devotional, the area presidency — all General Authority Seventies — also joined and participated. The area president, Elder Jorge T. Becerra, and his wife, Sister Debbie Becerra; Elder Rafael E. Pino and his wife, Sister Patricia Pino; and Elder Juan Pablo Villar and his wife, Sister Carola Villar, all shared testimonies with the area’s young adults.

‘Where will this lead?’

In the April 2019 general conference, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, shared a message called “Where Will This Lead?” That message was the cornerstone of Elder Andersen’s teachings to the young adults in Lima.

In Doctrine and Covenants 64:33, the Lord said: “Wherefore, be not weary in well-doing, for ye are laying the foundation of a great work. And out of small things proceedeth that which is great.”

Elder Andersen invited the young adults to consider the decisions they are making during this time of life and where those decisions — big and small — have the potential to lead them later in life.

He mentioned that while in Lima a few days earlier, as he was traveling to the airport at 4:30 in the morning, he saw many people on the streets. When he asked what the people were doing, he was told they were finishing their weekend parties.

“Where will this lead?” he then asked. “Your life has an important purpose.”

Elder Andersen also shared the story of two farmers. One worked on Sunday, and another did not. The first believed his harvest would inevitably be greater than the other because he worked more days of the week. But the latter said he would follow the Lord’s commandments. When it came time for the harvest, the farmer who obeyed the commandment didn’t have the larger harvest, and his neighbor mocked him. But the obedient farmer taught his neighbor a lesson in perspective.

“The Lord does not balance His books in October,” the farmer said.

Elder Andersen taught to look toward eternity rather than a few months.

Blessings from sacrifice

Sister Andersen said that at one point, her mother wasn’t attending church but still sent her tithing to the bishop. When Sister Andersen asked her mother why she had done so, her mother told her that she remembered something the missionaries had taught her.

“They taught her that if she would pay her tithing that God would bless her. She said, ‘I felt like we desperately needed God’s blessings in our lives,’” Sister Andersen said.

Sister Andersen said many generations have now been blessed because of that decision to make the sacrifice of paying tithing.

“That important decision by her saintly mother impacted her family for generations — for generations,” Elder Andersen said after hearing his wife share her tender story.

“We are not afraid to sacrifice. Sacrifice is very important,” Elder Andersen said.

Elder Andersen shared that he is 50 years older than many of the young adults he was speaking to. He said that time allows him to look back and see the results of small decisions made many years ago that have strengthened his testimony of the Savior.

“I can say with certainty that He lives. He is resurrected. He actually lives. And when He comes again, we will see Him. We will say, ‘What a blessing, that I decided to follow Christ long ago and that now I can see that He is real, and He is here,’” he said.

General Authority Seventy observations

Elder Palmer said covenants involve a promise made to Heavenly Father and promises back from Him, like that of having the Holy Ghost as a constant companion to those who keep their covenants.

“What an amazing blessing that is to you in your young lives who are facing such important choices and decisions in your life,” he said.

Following the devotional, the area presidency expressed gratitude for Elder and Sister Andersen and the young adults who listened to their messages.

“When we arrived … there were already more than 1,100 young adults seated ready to hear the counsel of a member of the Quorum of the Twelve,” Elder Becerra said. He added that Elder Andersen’s visit was inspiring and helped the area presidency and the leaders focus on prophetic priorities.

Elder Pino said he appreciated the perspective Elder Andersen invited the young adults to have.

“Elder Andersen’s message was clear and powerful. He encouraged the young adults to be conscientious of where their decisions and actions will lead them and to prioritize that which is truly important.”

Elder Villar said he felt Elder Andersen’s message was inspired.

“By inviting them to think about, ‘Where will this lead?’ their decisions can be better and they will understand the positive consequences of keeping their covenants.”

Also during this ministry

Elder Andersen noted the beginning of the Church in Ecuador 60 years ago when he visited El Panecillo in Quito, Ecuador.

Elder Andersen also ministered in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, where a temple is being constructed. While on the temple grounds, he spoke with two local stake presidents.